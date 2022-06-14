Apple fights NFL Sunday Ticket plaintiffs over antitrust subpoena

Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Apple calls subpoena 'boundless,' asks court to seal any hearing

Plaintiffs seeking internal Apple records amid long-running case challenging NFL, DirecTV distribution of games

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is fighting to shield its commercial information in a dustup in California federal court, as plaintiffs' lawyers seek to pry information from the company in their antitrust case involving the National Football League's "Sunday Ticket" programming package.

Apple, which isn't a defendant in the case, asked a U.S. federal judge to reject a "boundless" subpoena and also to seal any hearing the court might hold in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. On Monday, the plaintiffs' lawyers fired back, saying Apple had not offered any compelling reason to keep the public out.

"Apple's broad and unsubstantiated allegations of harm are insufficient under the good cause standard," lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in a filing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Apple and its lawyers at Walker Stevens Cannom, including Hannah Cannom, on Tuesday did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The plaintiffs' claims in 2015 challenged "interlocking agreements" among the NFL, its teams and DirecTV. The NFL and DirecTV's "Sunday Ticket" package allows fans to watch "out-of-market" football games that are not broadcast in their local television market.

The plaintiffs contend the agreements restrained the distribution of NFL telecasts and artificially drove up the price of the Sunday games package. The plaintiffs have said potential damages are in the billions of dollars.

In their demand for Apple information, the plaintiffs lawyers pointed to recent news stories that said Apple was part of the bidding for "Sunday Ticket," which is in its last year on DirecTV.

"Apple is not a party to this litigation, and the parties' claims and defenses have nothing to do with Apple or its business practices," attorney Cannom told the court.

The plaintiffs' attorneys, who did not respond to messages seeking comment, told the court they "can no longer wait for Apple to voluntarily comply with the subpoena."

Court papers in the subpoena fight were heavily redacted, shielding information from the public about the full scope of what the plaintiffs want to review. The plaintiffs' lawyers said in filings that a "protective order" would shield against disclosure of any confidential commercial information from Apple.

Apple said in its filings that it has "worked diligently to try to reach agreement with plaintiffs on a narrowed scope of the subpoena."

Trial in the underlying case is scheduled for February 2024.

The case is In re: National Football League's "Sunday Ticket" antitrust litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:22-mc-80140-DMR

For plaintiffs: Marc Seltzer of Susman Godfrey; Scott Martin of Hausfeld; Howard Langer of Langer Grogan & Diver

For non-party Apple: Hannah Cannom and Bethany Stevens of Walker Stevens Cannom

Read more:

U.S. Supreme Court rejects NFL, DirecTV appeal in TV package suit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.