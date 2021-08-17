Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Apple files appeal notice in copyright lawsuit against cybersecurity firm

The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store, as Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 went on sale in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal in a copyright case it brought against cybersecurity firm Corellium LLC in 2019.

Corellium sells tools to allow security researchers access to a "virtual" software-based version of the iPhone. In its suit, Apple alleged Corellium violated copyrights to its iOS operating system.

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida dismissed many of Apple's claims in a summary judgment last year.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien
