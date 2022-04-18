Apple lawsuit over messaging patents revived by U.S. appeals court

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - An Apple Inc lawsuit to head off potential patent claims over Wi-Fi messaging can move forward in California, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Monday in a ruling that revived the case.

The appeals court said a California court wrongly decided it lacked jurisdiction over Apple's adversary, Greenville, S.C.-based Zipit Wireless.

Zipit's communications with Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters were enough to justify bringing the case in Northern California federal court, the Federal Circuit said.

Zipit first told Apple about the patents in 2013, which relate to sending and receiving instant messages using Wi-Fi. The companies exchanged several letters and met at Apple's headquarters to discuss a potential patent license or sale, according to Monday's ruling.

Talks broke down in 2016, and Zipit accused Apple of infringement. Zipit sued Apple in 2020 in Georgia federal court but voluntarily dropped the case two weeks later.

Apple then sued Zipit in San Jose, California, shortly after, seeking a declaration that it did not infringe. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila dismissed the case last year because Zipit's only contacts with the district were its communications with the tech giant.

Davila noted that the Federal Circuit has said it would be unfair to find jurisdiction based solely on communications "warning against infringement or negotiating license agreements."

But the Federal Circuit reversed the decision Monday and said there was "no general rule that demand letters can never create specific personal jurisdiction."

The three-judge panel said other factors favored hearing the case in California and that holding the case there would not unfairly burden Zipit.

The companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Apple Inc v. Zipit Wireless Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-1760.

For Apple: Lauren Degnan of Fish & Richardson

For Zipit: Cortney Alexander of Kent & Risley

