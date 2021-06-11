Apple, Samsung escape digital camera patent claims at Federal Circuit

3D-printed Samsung and Apple logos are seen in this picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Inventors' patent covered camera with multiple sensors, lenses

Concept of image improvement through multiple pictures is abstract, majority said

Newman dissent said majority adds to instability around patent eligibility The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said on Friday that Apple and Samsung’s smartphones don’t infringe a patent related to improvements to digital camera technology, finding the relevant parts of the patent invalid.

Yanbin Yu and Zhongxuan Zhang's invention covered the abstract, unpatentable concept of using multiple pictures to enhance each other that photographers have utilized for over a century, U.S. Circuit Judge Sharon Prost wrote for the majority.

In a dissent, Circuit Judge Pauline Newman argued that the patent was directed to a concrete electronic device, not an abstract idea, and that the majority opinion creates more instability in the already-controversial field of patent eligibility.

The inventors' attorneys Dan Johnson and Robert Litts of the Dan Johnson Law Group didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple and its attorney Heidi Keefe of Cooley also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Samsung or its attorney Doug Hallward-Driemeier of Ropes & Gray.

Yu and Zhang sued Apple and Samsung in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in 2018, alleging the tech giants' dual-lens smartphone cameras infringed their patent covering an improved digital camera with multiple image sensors and lenses.

U.S. District Judge James Donato dismissed the claims in 2020, finding the relevant parts of the patent invalid under Section 101 of the Patent Act because they were directed to the patent-ineligible abstract idea of "taking two pictures and using those pictures to enhance each other in some way."

Prost, joined by Circuit Judge Richard Taranto, agreed that the invention related to an abstract idea. Yu and Zhang's camera only used conventional components performing their basic functions to carry out the abstract idea of using one image to improve another, Prost said.

Prost also rejected the inventors' argument that the invention covered a unique physical configuration of lenses and sensors instead of an abstract idea. A patent can cover an abstract idea even if its specification is "full of technical details about a physical invention," Prost said.

The patent also didn't include an inventive concept that would save it because it used conventional components in a routine way to apply the abstract idea, Prost said.

In her dissent, Newman said that while the camera "may or may not ultimately satisfy all the substantive requirements of patentability" -- including novelty and non-obviousness -- the majority erred by finding the idea of it abstract.

According to Newman, the invention was "a digital camera having a designated structure and mechanism," not "the general idea of enhancing camera images."

"A device that uses known components does not thereby become an abstract idea, and is not on that ground ineligible for access to patenting," and the question of whether the components were well-known and conventional relates to novelty, not Section 101 eligibility, Newman said.

Newman said that the "fresh uncertainties" from the majority’s "revision of Section 101" are "contrary to the statute and the weight of precedent, and contrary to the public's interest in a stable and effective patent incentive."

The case is Yu v. Apple Inc., U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-1760.

For Yu and Zhang: Dan Johnson and Robert Litts of the Dan Johnson Law Group

For Apple: Heidi Keefe of Cooley

For Samsung: Doug Hallward-Driemeier of Ropes & Gray