Apple wants to seal courtroom so investors can’t hear from Epic expert witness

(Reuters) - Apple thinks the pension funds, mutual funds and other investors that have made it the most valuable publicly traded company in the world are not sophisticated enough to parse testimony from an expert witness in Epic Games’ antitrust case.

Epic’s suit, which accuses Apple of squelching competition by exerting monopoly control of the iPhone app distribution and payment systems, is set for a bench trial starting on May 3 before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of Oakland, California. Public interest is keen, to say the least.

Media outlets and plaintiffs' lawyers who have filed parallel class action claims against Apple petitioned Rogers for access, despite COVID protocols and restrictions on live-streaming of federal court proceedings. Rogers has issued pre-trial orders promising telephone access to the bench trial for reporters and members of the public.

Apple wants to shut down that access and seal the courtroom during testimony from Epic expert witness Ned Barnes, a managing director with the economic consulting firm Berkeley Research Group, who was retained to research the stand-alone profitability of the App Store. In a motion filed on Wednesday, the company’s lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher argued that because Barnes relied on “non-public, unaudited financial information,” investors and other people following the trial might misinterpret his testimony.

Apple said it’s only looking out for its investors. “Dissemination of Mr. Barnes’ calculations could confuse market participants,” the Apple motion said. “For instance, the public might attempt to compare Mr. Barnes’ figures, which are based on internal, unaudited analyses prepared for different purposes, to Apple’s audited financial reports.”

For good measure, Apple also wants to block public access to the trial whenever a different witness addresses Barnes’ findings - and to preclude Epic’s lawyers at Cravath, Swaine & Moore from referring to the App Store profitability expert in their opening statement.

Apple wants all of these prophylactics even though, according to its motion, Barnes’ testimony is not just “simply wrong” - he failed to account for the company’s full costs of running the App Store, according to Apple - but also largely irrelevant to the question of Apple’s market power. The expert’s analysis, Apple said, relates only to “a single sub-element of a subset of Epic’s claims.” Even Epic, Apple said, expects Barnes’ testimony to last only 10 minutes. So, according to Apple, “the risks of disclosure far outweigh any competing interest in the public’s learning this information.”

One might fairly wonder why, if Barnes’ calculations are of such marginal significance and so easily refutable, Apple is making such a fuss over blocking the public from hearing them. I emailed Gibson Dunn lawyers to ask, but they declined to provide a statement.

Epic counsel from Cravath did not respond to my email request for comment. Epic, like Apple, has moved to seal documents and deposition testimony containing proprietary information. But according to a declaration from an Apple lawyer, submitted along with Apple’s sealing motion on Wednesday, Epic and Apple “are at an impasse” over the confidentiality of Barnes’ testimony.

It’s really, really rare for judges to shut down their courtrooms during civil trials. In fact, Apple’s brief and accompanying declaration don’t cite a single case in which a judge has done what the company is asking Rogers to do.

The closest precedent Gibson Dunn cited was from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center v. St. Luke’s Health System (2013 WL 5883736), in which Idaho federal judge B. Lynn Winmill explained why he had closed his courtroom to avoid a public airing of the hospitals’ trade secrets. But in that ruling, which addressed AP’s challenge to the broad sealing order, Winmill actually concluded that AP was entitled to more access than he had allowed, writing that he “recognizes the need to be more specific in finding the necessary ‘compelling reasons’ to justify sealing certain testimony and exhibits.”

In fairness to Apple, up until Wednesday’s motion to close the court during Barnes’ testimony, the company has supported public access to the Epic trial. When the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press moved for Rogers to set up an overflow room for closed-circuit TV coverage of the trial or otherwise assure that journalists have one of the scarce seats in Rogers’ courtroom, the group’s director said in a declaration that she was told Apple “supports and embraces” media access to the trial.

Apple and Epic have also both pledged to file redacted versions of trial exhibits in a document repository open to the public. (Apple lawyer Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn is on the steering committee of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press but was not involved in its motion for media access.)

As of Thursday afternoon, Rogers had not ruled on Apple’s motion to seal the courtroom for Barnes’ testimony. Given the rarity of sealed courtrooms and the acute public interest in this trial, odds are against her shutting down access to the trial during Barnes’ testimony.

Maybe Apple only filed the motion to create doubt in the judge’s mind about the Epic expert’s conclusions before he testifies – a bit of three-dimension trial strategy. This is, after all, a bench trial. Otherwise, the stay motion seems like it accomplished just what Apple sought to avoid: Barnes is now the one witness whose testimony is sure to be closely followed by everyone paying attention to the case.

The case is Epic Games v. Apple, docket no. 4:20-cv-05640 in the Northern District of California.

(By Alison Frankel)

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

