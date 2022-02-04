Apple wins new trial in wireless patent case after $85 mln loss

Summary

Summary Law firms Wi-LAN used flawed expert testimony to argue for damages, appeals court finds

New trial ordered to determine Apple's damages for the second time The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Apple convinced a U.S. appeals court on Friday to throw out a jury's $85 million award to Canadian patent-licensing company Wi-LAN in a fight over wireless technology, setting the stage for another trial to determine damages in the case.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit marks the second time in the patent dispute that a court tossed a multi-million-dollar jury verdict for Wi-LAN because of problems with its expert testimony.

Apple first sued Wi-LAN in San Diego federal court in 2014, seeking a ruling that it did not infringe patents related to allocating bandwidth in a wireless network. Wi-LAN countered with claims that Apple's iPhone 5 and 6 models infringed its patents by using the LTE wireless standard.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A jury found for Wi-LAN and awarded it $145 million in damages in 2018. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw later upheld the jury's infringement finding but nixed the damages award, ruling it was based on flawed Wi-LAN expert opinions.

A new jury awarded Apple $85 million after a 2020 retrial. Apple asked the Federal Circuit to throw out the new award on several grounds, including that there were problems with a different Wi-LAN expert's testimony.

Writing for a three-judge panel, Chief Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore on Friday agreed with Apple and ordered another new trial on damages.

In arguing for damages based on a hypothetical royalty rate, Wi-LAN's expert testified that the patents at issue would have been key to an Apple license to its technology. But that opinion was "untethered to the facts of this case," Moore said.

The appeals court also reversed a district court ruling that Apple iPhones with Intel chips didn't infringe the patents because of a license between Wi-LAN and Intel. Apple could be liable for infringement for its phones with chips that Intel sold it after the license expired in 2017, Moore said.

Circuit Judges William Bryson and Sharon Prost joined the opinion.

The companies and their attorneys didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Apple Inc v. Wi-LAN Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-2011.

For Apple: Mark Davies of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Sean Cunningham of DLA Piper

For Wi-LAN: Jeff Lamken of MoloLamken, Mike McKool of McKool Smith

Read more:

IN BRIEF: Jury tells Apple to pay $85 million in WiLAN patent retrial

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.