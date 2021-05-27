ARCO must pay Asarco $16 mln over Superfund

An Arco gas station in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Summary Law firms ARCO liable for 25% of future cleanup costs of Montana smelting site

(Reuters) - A federal court has ruled that oil and gas company Atlantic Richfield Co (ARCO) must pay mining company Asarco LLC $16 million to contribute to the ongoing cleanup of a former lead and zinc smelting site in western Montana contaminating groundwater with arsenic.

In a Wednesday judgment, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen in Helena, Montana, ruled that pursuant to the Superfund law, or Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), ARCO must also pay Asarco 25% of future sums that will be spent to clean up a site in the town of East Helena where both companies have operated now-shuttered smelters.

ARCO, which is represented by lawyers at Davis Graham & Stubbs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asarco's lawyer, Gregory Evans of McGuireWoods, said: "Asarco is grateful for this very sensible decision."

Christensen said Asarco has so far spent $61 million out of a remediation trust fund of more than $100 million to clean up the site. ARCO must pay 25% of the $61 million, he said.

Christensen also held ARCO liable for $1 million for having failed to cooperate with federal officials.

The ruling follows years of litigation since Asarco sued, in 2012, ARCO under CERCLA for contributions to the cleanup costs. In 2017, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Asarco had not sued too late to seek contributions.

In that case, a panel of the court held that the three-year statute of limitations on Asarco's claim for contribution began to run in 2009, when it created the trust, rather than in 1998, when it first agreed to clean up the site following a non-CERCLA settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency.

The same court ruled last year that ARCO did not yet owe 25% of about $50 million in not-yet-expended moneys Asarco has put in the remediation trust fund.

ARCO petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year to ask that it decide when the statute of limitations on Asarco's claim had begun to run. It asked the court to keep its petition on hold while the justices considered a similar case, filed by the U.S. territory of Guam.

The high court ruled on that case on Monday, siding with Guam and ruling that only CERCLA settlements trigger the Superfund law's statute of limitations for contribution claims.

The case is ASARCO v. Atlantic Richfield Company et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, No. 6:12-cv-00053.

For ASARCO: Gregory Evans of McGuireWoods

For Atlantic Richfield Company et al: Benjamin Strawn of Davis Graham & Stubbs

