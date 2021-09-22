Argentina says it will appeal U.S. ruling on biodiesel duties

A technician walks by at the newly opened Oilfox S.A. Biofuel factory in San Nicolas. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Companies LDC ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANONIMA See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Wednesday it would appeal a ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade to deny its challenge over high duties on imports of biodiesel from the South American country, one of the world's top producers.

The U.S. court on Tuesday rejected a motion for judgment from Argentina's government and LDC Argentina challenging steep levies imposed since early 2018 after a commerce ministry probe into allegations of state subsidies and dumping, which in effect shut off access for Argentine exporters to the U.S. market.

"Argentina regrets the U.S. court decision," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that it had a 60-day window to appeal the ruling.

"The Argentine government will work jointly with the private sector of our country to reverse this decision."

Argentina, the world's No. 1 soyoil exporter and a major producer of corn and wheat, has developed a major biofuels industry thanks to its high agricultural output and historical state support for biofuels being used in diesel and gasoline.

The United States was a key market for Argentine exports of biodiesel before the duties were sharply raised.

"Argentine biodiesel exports, arising from one of the most competitive soy complexes in the world, do not receive or need any subsidy," the foreign ministry said, saying the U.S. duties were "at odds" with global trade rules.