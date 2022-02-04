Artist Jeff Koons defends depictions of 'useful' porn prop in copyright case

Artist Jeff Koons poses for a photo at the unveiling oh his public art piece "Seated Ballerina" at Rockefeller Center, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Set designer said Koons used sculpture in "Made in Heaven" series without permission

Koons said platform sculpture is utilitarian, not copyrightable



(Reuters) - Pop artist Jeff Koons asked a Manhattan federal court on Friday to throw out claims that he misused another artist's sculpture of a serpent wrapped around a rock in his artwork, arguing the sculpture isn't entitled to copyright protection.

Michael Hayden's sculpture was created as a prop for Italian politician and adult-film star Cicciolina to perform on, making it a "useful article" that isn't copyrightable, Koons argued.

Koons alternatively argued that he made fair use of the platform in his works featuring Cicciolina, whose given name is Ilona Staller.

Koons traveled to Italy in 1989 to be photographed with Staller for his "Made in Heaven" series of paintings and sculptures. They were married in 1991 and divorced in 1994.

Hayden sued Koons in December, arguing that three works in the Koons series infringe his copyright by depicting his sculpture without his permission.

Hayden said he designed sets and props for Staller while working in Italy in the late 1980s. He said he created the rock-and-serpent sculpture because he knew Staller was fond of snakes.

But Koons said Friday that under U.S. copyright law, the sculpture can't be copyrighted because it is intrinsically useful, regardless of its artistic elements.

Koons also said that he wasn't liable for infringement even if the copyright was valid, largely because his works used the platform in a transformative way.

Koons has been sued for copyright infringement several times, including in a 2015 lawsuit for allegedly ripping off a photograph from a gin ad. Hayden's attorney Jordan Fletcher of Fletcher Law also represented the photographer in that case, which was resolved in 2016.

Fletcher said in a Friday email that he and Hayden disagree with Koons' motion and look forward to presenting their arguments to the court.

Koons and his attorney didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Hayden v. Koons, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-10249.

For Koons: Daniel Brooks of Scarola Zubatov Schaffzin

For Hayden: Jordan Fletcher of Fletcher Law, Linda Kattwinkel of Owen, Wickersham & Erickson

