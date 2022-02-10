The artist, the porn star and the snake: Copyright case against Koons

“Made in Heaven” (1989) by Jeff Koons was first displayed publicly as a billboard in downtown Manhattan. (Via Pacer, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York)

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Pryor Cashman LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Some things are unambiguously useful: A shovel. An extension cord. Tweezers.

But what about a sex platform for pornographic photoshoots?

That’s a key question before a federal judge in Manhattan in a case involving artist Jeff Koons, who faces a copyright infringement suit over a series of erotic works.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Created more than 30 years ago, the works feature Koons and his porn star ex-wife posing atop the platform, which was designed for her use in sex performances. Or maybe the platform is actually a work of fine art, a sculpture of a serpent wrapped around a rock pedestal that -- bonus -- one could have sex on?

My colleague Blake Brittain has been following the case, which is undeniably salacious (you had me at sex platform) and features a defendant who is arguably the most successful living artist. In 2019, Koons’ three-foot tall silver sculpture “Rabbit” sold at auction for $91 million, an art world record.

But what I find equally interesting is Koons’ argument that he didn’t infringe sex platform maker/sculptor Michael Hayden’s copyright because Hayden’s sex platform/sculpture is utilitarian, and thus ineligible to be copyrighted.

So, it's like a mattress, but less comfortable?

Hayden's work "falls within the definition of a ‘useful article,’ even if the platform also had an artistic or aesthetic purpose," Koons’ lawyer Daniel Brooks of Scarola Zubatov Schaffzin wrote last week in a motion to dismiss.

Neither Brooks nor Koons responded to a request for comment.

Hayden’s lawyer, Jordan Fletcher of Fletcher Law, said via email that "Mr. Hayden disagrees with Mr. Koons’s position, and we look forward to presenting our arguments to the Court."

I asked copyright experts for their take on Koons’ utilitarian defense.

“Jeff Koons is no stranger to provocative copyright arguments. He was the defendant in two fair use cases that are widely taught in law schools and that he cites in his own motion to dismiss,” William & Mary Law School professor Laura Heymann, who focuses on trademark and copyright law, told me.

Heymann called Koons’ defense in this case “equally provocative.”

Hayden in his complaint acknowledges that he pitched his rock-and-snake pedestal to the manager of adult film actress and member of the Italian parliament Ilona Staller, a.k.a. “Cicciolina” as something upon which she “could perform sexually explicit scenes, both live and on camera.”

Sculptor and set designer Michael Hayden created “Il Serpente for Cicciolina” in 1988 for use as a platform in erotic performances. (Via Pacer, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York)

Staller’s company bought the work, but Hayden says he retained the copyright and never intended it would be used commercially by anyone other than Staller.

Koons and Staller were married from 1991 to 1994.

Koons’ lawyer argues that since Hayden himself admitted the work’s “intended purpose” was to serve as a “platform,” that makes it a useful, non-copyrightable article.

Case closed?

Heymann said it’s not so simple.

As a starting point, she noted, “The fact that one can perform or rest one’s body atop a large sculpture shouldn’t mean that all large sculptures now have ‘an intrinsic utilitarian function’ and thus become useful articles”– a sentiment that Koons (maker of large sculptures that sell for $91 million) would likely agree.

So how much does Hayden’s intent in creating the work matter?

That’s a tricky question. The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2017 Star Athletica decision involving cheerleader uniform decorations held that a court’s inquiry under the useful article doctrine “is limited to how the article and feature are perceived, not how or why they were designed.”

Heymann noted, “It will be interesting to see whether, despite the court’s directive, Hayden’s alleged purpose in creating the work manages to find its way into the court’s decision on Koons’ motion.”

Christopher Sprigman, a professor at New York University School of Law who has co-written a textbook on copyright law, told me that it’s “not crazy to say that the platform has an intrinsic utilitarian function,” likening it to “a bad bed.”

But he said he’s “skeptical” that Koons will carry the day with his utility argument.

He pointed to the platform’s sculptural element– the serpent -- which “is not in itself useful. It’s a snake,” Sprigman said.

Separate design elements on otherwise useful objects, such a carving on the back of a chair, are within the scope of copyright protection, he said. The question for the court is whether the sculptural snake feature is conceptually “separable” from the functional sex platform.

Sprigman told me he thinks the court will find that it is, but added, “Is the law of separability sufficiently mysterious and malleable that (Koons) could still win anyway? Maybe.”

Megan Noh, co-chair of Pryor Cashman's art law group, noted in an email that the separability standard set by the Supreme Court in its cheerleader uniform decision “is relatively low,” requiring only that a decisionmaker is able to imagine that a pictorial, graphic, or sculptural element could exist as its own work, apart from the useful article.

Noh wrote that such an analysis “requires the court to engage in some imaginative deconstruction. For example, could Hayden have designed this encircled snake element as a sculpture with a hollow center, or could he have wrapped the same snake around a rock-like central element with a rounded or jagged top incapable of being used as a surface for pornographic performance?”

Ah, the weighty questions that keep federal judges up at night.

It strikes me as symbolically apt that the snake, which Hayden said he included because he knew Staller was fond of the reptiles, could be the downfall of Koons’ utility defense (though he could still prevail on his fair use argument).

After all, Koons titled the series that includes the allegedly infringing works “Made in Heaven,” with Koons as Adam and Staller as Eve.

Leave it to the unbilled serpent to spoil the copyright free pass.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.