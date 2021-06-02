Artist says NYPD’s graffiti removal flouts First Amendment rights

A man walks in front of a graffiti that reads "Our voices will be heard" as protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd continues, in the Harlem neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Summary

Summary Law firms NYPD allegedly destroyed Brooklyn mural without permission

New cleanup initiative supposedly violates artists' rights

NYPD accused of discouraging 'defund the police,' pro-protester art The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Artist Michael McLeer -- also known as Kaves -- has sued the New York Police Department, alleging the NYPD’s “haphazard” graffiti cleanup campaign has destroyed valuable, legally permitted artwork.

The Tuesday complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York said the ongoing campaign violates the Visual Artists Rights Act, which protects artists' works from destruction or distortion.

The complaint also said the NYPD has taken a "heightened stance against graffiti messages that have an anti-police sentiment," and that the cleanup effort violates the First Amendment by discouraging artists from expressing their beliefs and opinions about the NYPD, defunding the police, and supporting protesters.

The lawsuit, filed as a proposed class-action, said it represents all those whose authorized works have been or may be damaged or destroyed by the NYPD.

Kaves' attorneys Juyoun Han and Eric Baum of Eisenberg & Baum said in a statement that the NYPD's campaign "tramples upon street artists' right to free expression and right to property."

Han and Baum compared the case to the landmark 5Pointz case, where Baum led a team that won $6.75 million on behalf of graffiti artists whose works had been whitewashed by a Brooklyn developer.

Kaves said in a statement that the NYPD's destruction of his work was "no different than walking into a gallery or museum and painting over one of the works on the wall."

The NYPD declined to comment.

Kaves is a renowned Brooklyn artist who has designed visuals for brands including Nike, Jaguar, and MTV, among others, according to the complaint. Kaves said that in April, a group of "untrained police officers and unpaid so-called volunteers" painted over his Brooklyn "Death From Above" mural -- which had been authorized by the owner and tenant of the property it was painted on, the complaint said -- as part of the department's graffiti cleanup initiative.

Kaves said the mural had become a landmark since it was painted in 2008, and that its destruction "shocked and enraged" him, the property owner, and members of the community.

"Using an undiscerning eye and an obtuse brush, the untrained crew went out to blot out art from street canvases," the complaint said. "As a result, the City and the NYPD has permanently destroyed valuable and recognized artwork and trampled on the reputation and rights of artists."

Kaves said an NYPD map shows over 166 sites where graffiti has been "cleaned up" so far.

The case is McLeer v. New York City Police Department, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, No. 2:21-cv-03093.

For Kaves: Juyoun Han and Eric Baum of Eisenberg & Baum

Read more:

2nd Circuit upholds landmark $6.75 mln win for NYC graffiti artists