Audio Legal Lookahead: Apple faces off against Epic Games again

By
1 minute read

3D printed Lady Justice figure is seen in front of displayed Apple and Epic Games logos in this illustration photo taken February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Apple and Epic Games argue over the implementation of a court ruling involving the iPhone maker's app store. Plus, Britney Spears could get out of her conservatorship. Listen here.

Alex Cohen produces multimedia projects on legal trends, key cases, and industry issues. He can be reached at alex.cohen@thomsonreuters.com. You can follow him on Twitter @alexlcohen.

