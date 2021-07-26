Audio Legal Lookahead: Big week for Boy Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America signage is pictured at its headquarters in Irving, Texas, February 5, 2013. Boy Scouts of America board members are holding a three-day meeting in which they will consider ending a controversial national ban on gay membership, sparking a flurry of lobbying from groups both for and against the change. REUTERS/Tim Sharp (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY) - TM4E9250ZDS01

July 23 (Reuters) - The Boy Scouts challenge a trademark case filed against it by the Girl Scouts and take part in a hearing over a proposed settlement with tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children by group leaders. These stories and more in our audio Legal Lookahead. Listen here.