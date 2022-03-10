AutoStore to appeal in U.S. Court over patent row with Ocado

A robotic picking machine is seen inside the Ocado warehouse in Erith, London, Britain, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Companies AutoStore Holdings Ltd

Ocado Group PLC The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

March 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian warehouse robot maker AutoStore (AUTO.OL) on Thursday said it intends to appeal in U.S. court an International Trade Commission's (ITC) decision on the company's latest patent row with British rival Ocado Group (OCDO.L).

The companies, both of which provide storage technology to the online shopping industry, have for years been locked in a series of legal battles over intellectual property (IP) rights.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.