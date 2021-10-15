Azurity sues Bionpharma over generic Epaned hypertension drug

The Food and Drug Administration headquarters in White Oak, Maryland. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc sued Bionpharma Inc on Friday accusing the generic drugmaker of infringing a newly minted patent issued days ago on its pediatric hypertension drug.

Azurity received the patent, which covers a liquid formulation of its drug Epaned, on Tuesday, according to its lawsuit filed in Delaware federal court.

The complaint said Princeton, N.J.-based Bionpharma received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic in August, and has been selling the allegedly infringing drug since.

Epaned is the "only FDA-approved and labeled ace inhibitor treatment that is a ready-to-use oral solution for hypertension in children under six," according to Azurity, which is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Azurity asked the court to force the FDA to rescind its approval and to permanently block its sales in the U.S., in addition to requesting damages and attorneys' fees.

Bionpharma didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Azurity or its attorneys Wendy Devine of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Megan Dellinger and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell.

Azurity's subsidiary Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc lost on claims in April that the proposed Bionpharma generic would infringe two of its patents. U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware ruled for Bionpharma following a five-day bench trial, finding Silvergate didn't prove infringement.

A related case brought by Azurity against Bionpharma for infringing another Epaned patent is still pending in Delaware.

Azurity said the patents both expire in 2036.

The case is Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Bionpharma Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-01455.

