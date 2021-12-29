Bacardi sues USPTO over renewal of Cuban 'Havana Club' trademark

Summary

Summary Law firms Bacardi says office should have canceled trademark in 2006

PTO renewed Cubaexport's registration in 2016

Bacardi, Cuba in long-running dispute over 'Havana Club' name The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Bacardi has sued the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for allegedly violating the law by reviving a Cuban government entity's "Havana Club" trademark, which the liquor giant uses on American rum.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Virginia federal court, is part of a long-running battle between Bacardi and Cuba over the "Havana Club" name, which Bacardi says was unlawfully seized along with the assets of Cuban company Jose Arechabala SA by the Castro regime in 1960.

The complaint said Bacardi began selling Havana Club rum in the U.S. in 1995 after buying the brand from JASA. Cuba's state-run Cubaexport and French spirits company Pernod Ricard sell rum under the same name in other countries, but are barred from selling it in the U.S.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Bermuda-based Bacardi's founders were exiled from Cuba after the Cuban revolution.

Cubaexport first registered the "Havana Club" trademark in the U.S. in 1976. According to the complaint, Cubaexport tried to renew the registration in 2006, but was thwarted after failing to get a license from the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The complaint said Cubaexport's trademark should have expired six months later under federal law, but the PTO renewed the registration shortly after OFAC gave it a license in 2016.

Bacardi's complaint said the renewal "some ten years after the registration had expired is a moral outrage to be sure, but also violates the law and must be set aside." It also said Bacardi's application to register its "Havana Club" mark will likely be refused because of it.

"Bacardi has pledged that we would take every means available to protect 'Havana Club,'" and the complaint is "a continuation of that ongoing fight," a Bacardi spokesperson said in a Wednesday email.

The PTO didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Bacardi & Co v. U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 1:21-cv-01441.

For Bacardi: David Zionts of Covington & Burling, Cameron Argetsinger of Kelley Drye & Warren.

Read more:

Bacardi demands U.S. explain giving Havana Club brand to Cuba

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.