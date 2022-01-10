Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Baker Botts hires tech-focused M&A partner from Norton Rose in London

By
Law firm Baker Botts in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

  • David Marshall joins Baker Botts' London corporate practice
  • He was previously a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright

(Reuters) - Baker Botts has hired corporate partner David Marshall in London from Norton Rose Fulbright, the firm said on Monday.

Marshall has more than 20 years of M&A experience with a focus on private equity, venture capital and growth capital transactions, particularly in the tech industry, the firm said in a statement.

Before joining Norton Rose in 2016, Marshall worked as a partner at UK-headquartered law firms RPC and Wragge & Co, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Texas-founded Baker Botts recently moved offices in London, which Mark Rowley, its partner-in-charge in the city, said shows a commitment to growing in the British capital.

A representative for Norton Rose did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Marshall's departure.

Baker Botts said Monday it had hired Juliana Sersen as a partner in Austin, Texas. Sersen was previously an assistant general counsel for regulatory and litigation at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc.

