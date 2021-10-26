Baker Botts, Vinson & Elkins fuel Crestwood’s $1.8 bln Oasis midstream buy

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Baker Botts at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Crestwood Equity to purchase Oasis Midstream Partners

Baker Botts advising Crestwood, while Oasis Petroleum taps Vinson & Elkins

(Reuters) - Baker Botts and Vinson & Elkins are headlining oil and gas pipeline operator Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s $1.8 billion deal to buy Oasis Petroleum Inc's midstream unit.

The companies on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Oasis Midstream Partners, which would expand Crestwood's footprint in U.S. shale basins.

Houston-based Crestwood has hired Baker Botts for the transaction, while Vinson & Elkins guides longtime client Oasis Petroleum.

The Vinson & Elkins team is led by corporate partners David Oelman and Benji Barron. It also includes tax partner Ryan Carney and counsel Debra Duncan; as well as executive compensation and benefits partner David D’Alessandro and counsel Dario Mendoza.

Oelman has represented Oasis Petroleum before, including this past spring, when he advised the company on the financing of its acquisition of Williston Basin assets from a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc, according to Vinson & Elkins.

Baker Botts did not immediately respond to a request for the names of lawyers working on the transaction announced Tuesday.

The deal is expected to close in 2022’s first quarter.

Richards, Layton & Finger has been tapped to counsel Oasis Midstream’s conflicts committee.

Crestwood’s financial advisers are J.P. Morgan Securities and Intrepid Partners LLC, while Oasis Petroleum has turned to Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. The Oasis Midstream conflict committee’s financial adviser is Jefferies.

