Bank taps new top lawyer after name rights sale to Meta affiliate

Summary

Summary Related documents MetaBank's new top lawyer Nadia Dombrowski previously held in-house roles at Mastercard, Bank of America

Meta Financial Group sold trademark assets to affiliate of Facebook's parent, Meta Platforms Inc

(Reuters) - MetaBank, a subsidiary of financial holding company Meta Financial Group Inc, said Tuesday it had hired a new top lawyer, Nadia Dombrowski, from payment solutions company Safrapay.

South Dakota-based Meta Financial Group recently sold worldwide rights to its company names to an entity affiliated with Facebook Inc's parent, Meta Platforms Inc, for $60 million, Reuters reported Dec. 13.

Meta Financial Group will change its corporate names within one year of its Dec. 7 agreement, according to documents it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A representative from Meta Financial Group declined to comment on the naming deal Wednesday, beyond the SEC filing.

Dombrowski served as Safrapay's general counsel and senior vice president for the past two years. She will be executive vice president and chief legal officer at MetaBank, where she succeeds Anthony Sharett.

Sharett became president of MetaBank in October, according to the company.

Earlier in her career, Dombrowski held leadership roles at Mastercard Inc, Bank of America Corp and Community Federal Savings Bank, MetaBank said.

Meta Financial said in its December SEC filing it had sold trademark assets to Beige Key LLC. A Meta Platforms Inc representative confirmed to Reuters at the time that Beige Key is "affiliated with us and we have acquired these trademark assets."

Facebook Inc said in October its parent company would go by Meta Platforms in a rebranding effort focused on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment.

Read more:

Facebook owner is behind $60 mln deal for Meta name rights

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.