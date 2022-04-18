Bankrupt nursing home operator faces attacks over legal shields

Summary

Summary Law firms Gulf Coast's liquidation plan hearing set for April 19

Lawyers question protections for people connected to company The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The federal government and families of patients are urging a judge to reject a bankrupt Florida nursing home operator's proposed liquidation plan over its handling of lawsuits blaming the company for patient deaths and injuries.

Gulf Coast Health Care will seek approval of its plan from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens in Delaware bankruptcy court on Tuesday. The company, which operates 28 nursing homes across Florida, Georgia and Mississippi, filed for bankruptcy in October. It had more than $200 million in debt, including $49 million in rent owed to its principal landlord, Omega Healthcare Investors.

Gulf Coast, which ran more than 50 facilities at its peak, blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for drops in occupancy levels, staffing shortages and increased costs for labor and personal protective equipment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The plan is supported by Gulf Coast's senior lenders, owners and most junior creditors. Senior lenders, landlord Omega, certain service providers and the company’s owners have agreed to contribute $13.25 million to pay unsecured creditors and plaintiffs.

The plan includes protections against future litigation known as nondebtor releases for people and entities with ties to Gulf Coast, including owners, officers and employees.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, argued in court papers that those releases wrongly prevent patients who say they suffered injuries at the facilities and families who blame Gulf Coast and its affiliates for their relatives' deaths from pursuing their claims against entities and individuals related to Gulf Coast. The U.S. Trustee said those plaintiffs were not given the opportunity to either opt in or out of the releases and called their treatment under the plan “grossly unfair.”

Gulf Coast responded to those complaints in court papers on Thursday, arguing that the releases are necessary to secure financial contributions for creditor recoveries.

Junior creditors and plaintiffs are expected to see recoveries of up to 21% of their claims.

Additionally, a group of noteholders led by Delta Health Group have challenged their treatment under the plan. They argue that their claims are being wrongly subordinated to those of other junior creditors. They also said Gulf Coast is improperly releasing potential claims involving approximately $400 million in transfers to affiliates before the bankruptcy.

In Thursday’s filing, Gulf Coast said the Delta noteholders are seeking “something more than their fair share of value in these estates.”

Lawyers for Gulf Coast, the U.S. Trustee and the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company has transferred most of its facilities to new operators, including Consulate Health Care and Citadel Care Centers.

The case is In re Gulf Coast Health Care, LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-11336.

For Gulf Coast: David Hurst, Daniel Simon and Emily Keil of McDermott Will & Emery

For the U.S. Trustee: Joseph McMahon and Juliet Sarkessian

For the Delta noteholders: David Swanson, Jonathan Young and Steve Humeniuk of Locke Lord and Paul Heath, Amanda Steele and Robert Maddox of Richards Layton & Finger

Read more:

Government lawyer previews fight over abuse claims in nursing home bankruptcy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.