Bankrupt provider’s successor can sue Cigna for unpaid benefit claims

(Reuters) - The successor of a bankrupt mental-health and substance-abuse treatment provider can sue Cigna for $8.6 million in unpaid benefits but can’t seek damages for fraud, a federal appeals court held in a pair of opinions on Friday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived most of a lawsuit brought by Bristol SL Holdings Inc – a company formed by the principals of Chapter 11 debtor Safe Haven Inc, with the bankruptcy court’s approval, to collect on the unpaid claims that Safe Haven blamed for forcing it into bankruptcy in 2017.

The panel said a federal judge in Santa Ana, California, improperly resolved factual disputes in Cigna’s favor without a trial and had misinterpreted a precedential case about assignments of rights under ERISA, the federal law that governs employer-provided healthcare plans.

However, the judge properly dismissed the fraud claim because, despite two opportunities to amend its original complaint, Bristol never identified the individuals at Cigna who allegedly conspired to induce Safe Haven to provide treatment without intending to pay for it.

Cigna and its attorney, William Donovan of McDermott Will & Emery, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dorothy Easley of Easley Appellate Practice, who argued the appeal for Bristol, called the decision “a very important contribution” to the law on ERISA derivative standing and contracts between health plans and providers. Co-counsel Matt Lavin of Arnall Golden Gregory said they “look forward to returning to the district court and trying this case.”

The 9th Circuit published only its opinion on the ERISA claims. The lower court had relied on a 2000 opinion in which the 9th Circuit barred a collection lawyer from turning ERISA claims into “commodities” by taking assignments from hundreds of healthcare providers solely for litigation purposes.

However, that was never meant to be a blanket ban on all ERISA suits by providers’ assignees, and banning suits like Bristol’s “would create serious perverse incentives” for a healthcare plan to force treatment providers into bankruptcy, “thereby ensuring that it would likely never have to pay for the services it authorized,” Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Andrew Kleinfeld and Ryan Nelson.

The panel declined to speculate on what other assignees might have standing to sue.

“Our ruling today is a modest one,” VanDyke wrote. “We hold only that the first assignee as a successor-in-interest through bankruptcy proceedings who owns all of one healthcare provider’s health benefit claims has derivative standing to sue under ERISA.”

The case is Bristol SL Holdings Inc v. Cigna Health and Life Ins. Co. et al., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-56122.

For Bristol: Dorothy Easley of Easley Appellate Practice; Matt Lavin and Aaron Modiano of Arnall Golden Gregory; John Tower

For Cigna: William Donovan of McDermott Will & Emery

