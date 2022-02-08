Bankruptcy watchdog challenges legal shield in Boy Scouts abuse deal

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Monday to the Boy Scouts of America's proposed reorganization plan and underlying $2.7 billion sex-abuse settlement, saying it provides impermissible legal protections to insurers and the bankrupt youth organization's local councils, among others.

The U.S. Trustee said in a court filing that the nondebtor releases provided to insurers and others, which have not filed for Chapter 11, in exchange for contributions to the settlement are not authorized by bankruptcy law.

"The Plan lacks even a cursory discussion of why the non-debtor releases are necessary," the U.S. Trustee said in Monday's filing, while also noting the releases were so broadly written it was not clear who was covered by them.

BSA filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 to resolve allegations by former Scouts spanning decades that they were abused by troop leaders as children. Since then, more than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed in the bankruptcy.

The plan aims to resolve all of those claims through the $2.7 billion settlement, which will be funded by insurers, local councils (which are independent legal entities), and BSA itself, among others. Insurers, local councils, committees that represent abuse survivors, current and former BSA officers and employees, and organizations that chartered Scouting units and activities will be among those covered by the nondebtor releases. Anyone who personally committed or was alleged to have committed abuse is not protected.

The U.S. Trustee objected to these types of releases in the Chapter 11 case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP as well. In December, a federal judge overturned a bankruptcy court's approval of those releases for members of the Sackler family that own Purdue. Purdue has appealed that ruling, but it, the Sacklers and several states have also engaged in mediation to reach an amended opioid litigation settlement.

BSA has lined up support from 73.57% of the abuse survivors who voted on the plan, but that figure falls shy of the 75% it sought. Under the plan, survivors would receive compensation based on the severity of the abuse they endured, among other factors.

The official committee representing abuse survivors in the bankruptcy, which has long opposed the deal, has not yet filed papers laying out its take on the plan. It previously argued that the payouts the plan offers survivors who filed claims are too low. However, a lawyer for BSA said last week that “significant progress” was made to bring in more survivor support.

Representatives for BSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Mike Andolina, Matt Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For the U.S. Trustee: David Buchbinder and Hannah McCollum

