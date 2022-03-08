Banks fight bid for antitrust do-over after judge flags his stock ownership

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Law firms Related documents Dispute part of fallout from judges who failed to recuse in cases involving companies in which they owned stock

(Reuters) - A lawyer for a group of major banks on Monday opposed an effort to revive an antitrust lawsuit based on claims that a judge who belatedly revealed owning stock in two defendants should have been sidelined and never issued rulings dismissing claims against the companies.

The investor plaintiffs' request to reassign the case from U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan in order to "void" his earlier rulings is "meritless," Sullivan & Cromwell partner Matthew Porpora said in a court filing on behalf of the defendants.

Porpora and the plaintiffs' attorneys separately responded to an invitation from the New York federal court clerk to address Ramos' acknowledgment of a "potential conflict" based on his ownership of stock in Citigroup Inc and Credit Suisse Group AG. Ramos' financial holdings "neither affected nor impacted his decisions in this case," the clerk said.

The lawsuit, filed in 2016, accused about a dozen banks of colluding to manipulate prices in the roughly $9 trillion government agency bond market.

Three banks — HSBC Holdings Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and Bank of America Corp — earlier agreed to pay a combined $95 million to resolve plaintiffs' claims.

Ramos in March 2020 dismissed claims against defendants Barclays Bank Plc; BNP Paribas; Citigroup; Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank; Credit Suisse; Nomura International Plc; Royal Bank of Canada; and the Toronto-Dominion Bank. A federal appeals court last year upheld Ramos' decision.

A message left for Ramos at the New York federal court was not immediately returned.

The dispute over stock holdings follows a series of Wall Street Journal reports last year showing more than 100 judges, including Ramos, failed to recuse in cases involving companies in which they or family members held stock. The U.S. Congress is poised to embrace sweeping new disclosure requirement rules.

"It is unfair to other plaintiffs and other judges to force them to grapple with pro-defense rulings that should never have been issued," the plaintiffs' lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd said in their filing.

The plaintiffs' lawyers declined to comment on Tuesday.

Porpora did not immediately return a message seeking comment, and representatives from the non-settling banks either declined to comment or did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The case is In re SSA Bonds Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:16-cv-03711.

