Bayer, Dr. Reddy's end patent dispute over generic of cancer drug Nexavar

(Reuters) - Bayer Healthcare and Amgen subsidiary Onyx Pharmaceuticals have agreed to drop their patent lawsuit against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories over its proposed generic version of their cancer drug Nexavar.

The parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, which means it can't be brought again, according to a Thursday filing in Delaware federal court.

Nexavar is used to treat liver, kidney and thyroid cancer. According to a Bayer report, the company earned more than $700 million from sales of the drug worldwide in fiscal year 2020. Onyx received $217 million in royalties from Bayer on sales of the drug last year, according to an Amgen filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bayer and Onyx sued Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy's in July over its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the generic. An ANDA asserts that the relevant drug patents are invalid or that the generic wouldn't infringe and opens the applicant to infringement claims from the patent owner.

Dr. Reddy's deadline to file an answer to the complaint was Nov. 22.

Bayer, Amgen, and their attorneys Bruce Genderson of Williams & Connolly and Derek Fahnestock and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Dr. Reddy's or its attorneys Eve Ormerod and Neal Belgam of Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins.

The case is Bayer Healthcare LLC v. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-00997.

For Bayer and Onyx: Bruce Genderson of Williams & Connolly; Derek Fahnestock and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For Dr. Reddy's: Eve Ormerod and Neal Belgam of Smith Katzenstein & Jenkins

