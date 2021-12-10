Bayer, Janssen Xarelto patent lawsuits centralized in Delaware

Logo and flags of Bayer AG are pictured outside a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Friday consolidated five patent lawsuits filed by Bayer AG and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc seeking to block generic versions of their blockbuster stroke prevention drug Xarelto.

The new MDL will be before U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Delaware, who was already presiding over four of the cases, which are against Lupin Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. The fifth is against Viatris Inc, formerly called Mylan Inc, and was pending in the Northern District of West Virginia.

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen, which sells Xarelto in the United States, and Bayer, which sells it elsewhere, sued all the generic companies after they filed applications with the Food and Drug Administration seeking to make generic versions of the drug. Such preemptive infringement lawsuits are allowed under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

They claim that the generics would infringe a patent on a method of using the drug's active ingredient, rivaroxaban, in combination with aspirin, set to expire in 2039.

The JPML said the centralization was warranted by "the complexity of the allegations and regulatory framework governing Hatch-Waxman cases, as well as the need for swift progress in litigation involving the potential entry of generic drugs into the market."

Xarelto brought Bayer $5.26 billion and Janssen $2.34 billion in revenue in 2020. Bayer recently won an extension of almost two years on its European patent of the drug, to 2026.

The case is In re: Xarelto (Rivaroxaban) ('310) Patent Litigation, Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, MDL No. 3017.

For Bayer: Alexander Zolan of Williams & Connolly

For Janssen: Thomas Rein of Sidley Austin

For Lupin: John Phillips of Phillips, McLaughlin & Hall

For Dr. Reddy's: Anandita Vyakarnam of Windels Marx

For Taro: Stephen Benson of Freeborn & Peters

For Teva: J.C. Rozendaal of Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox

For Viatris: Gordon Copland of Steptoe & Johnson

