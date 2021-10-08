Bayer, Meda sue Apotex over proposed Astepro Allergy generic

REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

(Reuters) - Bayer Healthcare and Viatris' Meda Pharmaceuticals have sued Canadian generic drugmaker Apotex in Delaware federal court, alleging its proposed generic version of Astepro Allergy nasal spray infringes its patents.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Bayer's Astepro Allergy for nonprescription use in June. Bayer has said it is the first over-the-counter, steroid-free antihistamine allergy spray in the U.S.

The Thursday complaint asked the U.S District Court for the District of Delaware to delay FDA approval of Apotex's generic drug until the last Astepro patent expires in 2028, and to block Apotex from making it before then. The lawsuit also initiates a 30-month stay of the approval process under the Hatch-Waxman Act.

Meda received FDA approval for the prescription version of Astepro in 2009. Bayer spokesperson Chris Loder said in a statement that the company licenses the patents from Meda and has the right to enforce them against alleged infringers.

Apotex didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Viatris also didn't immediately respond, nor did Bayer's attorneys Dov Grossman of Williams & Connolly and Jack Blumenfeld of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell, or Meda's attorneys Brandon White of Perkins Coie and Jennifer Ward of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Bayer and Meda's suit follows Apotex's filing of an Abbreviated New Drug Application for FDA approval of its generic drug. An ANDA asserts that the relevant drug patents are invalid or would not be infringed by the generic drug, and opens the applicant to infringement claims from the patent owner.

The complaint says Apotex told the FDA that the relevant parts of the patents were invalid.

The case is Bayer Healthcare LLC v. Apotex Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-01429.

