From behind the scenes to chief bankruptcy judge, Cecelia Morris has seen it all

(Reuters) - For the chief judge of one of the busiest bankruptcy courts in the country, doing right by the debt-burdened individuals who appear before her is critical for many reasons. But the one she tries to keep top of mind is that those people often can’t afford to appeal a ruling they think is wrong.

That approach has served as a guiding principle for Chief Judge Cecelia Morris of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York throughout her judicial career, which has largely focused on consumer cases rather than corporate ones. Twenty-one years after joining the bench, she has retained her passion for working with people who seek help via bankruptcy.

“Most of the people that come before us that are consumer filers do not have the resources to appeal,” Morris said in a recent interview with Reuters. “So one of the things you want to do as much as you possibly can – and I think this is true of all judges but I really feel very committed to it in a consumer case – you want to get it right.”

Watching a lawyer who is not making the best case for a bankrupt client can be heartbreaking in her eyes – though she says most of the attorneys she sees are competent and caring. On the other hand, if the debtor is presenting his own case, she can sometimes help guide that person, she said.

With the exception of an occasional high-profile commercial bankruptcy, like that of luxury department store Barneys New York Inc in 2019, Morris oversees mostly consumer bankruptcies in Poughkeepsie, New York. Focusing on consumer cases was a decision she made when she first joined the bench in 2000, knowing that she would feel "very comfortable" taking those on. Her appointment to the bench came after 12 years serving as clerk of the court, a role that involved enforcing court policies and budgeting.

STEPPING UP TO THE PLATE

Morris' shift from running the Southern District of New York’s bankruptcy court from behind the scenes to serving as a judge is, as she describes it, “relatively rare.” While many judges spend years practicing law before they move to the judiciary, her bankruptcy experience was built from within the court itself.

After growing up in Chillicothe, Texas, a town with a population of less than 1,000 people, Morris earned her undergraduate degree at West Texas State University in 1968 and her law degree from John Marshall Law School in 1977. Morris, now 75, spent the early part of her career in private practice in Georgia and as an assistant district attorney and administrator of the child support recovery unit for the Spalding County District Attorney.

None of that experience involved bankruptcy. But when the clerk of court position – an administrative role – opened up in the Middle District of Georgia’s bankruptcy court, she was interested. She spent three years at that job before moving into the same position for the Southern District of New York’s bankruptcy court.

In New York, Morris had a hand in everything that involved running a courthouse, including extensive interactions with the chief judge – the role she would eventually take over herself.

But the prospect of applying for a judgeship had not crossed her mind until, at a swearing-in ceremony for a judge, one of the most famous and respected attorneys in bankruptcy law, the late Harvey Miller of Weil, Gotshal & Manges, fell in step with her as they were leaving the event.

“He said to me, ‘When are you going to start applying for these positions?’” she said. “And honestly, it had not really been on my radar.”

After researching what it would take to qualify for the role, she applied and was selected by the 2nd U.S. Appeals Court for the position. She received guidance from other judges on the bench, including the recently retired Stuart Bernstein, who she described as a steady source of encouragement.

From the late judge Burton Lifland, who presided over the Bernard Madoff bankruptcy cases, she learned how to handle a case. From the late judge Tina Brozman she learned how to edit a decision. After Brozman's death from ovarian cancer in 2007, Morris was part of the team that helped Brozman's husband launch the charity Tina's Wish, which raises funds for the prevention and early detection of ovarian cancer.

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM

In the courtroom, Morris has been involved in some of the hottest political and economic issues the country has faced in the last two decades. Alongside U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn, she helped bring to the district a loss mitigation program for mortgage loans in the wake of the financial crisis in January 2009.

More recently, the court implemented a student loan mediation program. In early 2020, she made headlines for discharging a law school graduate’s $220,000 in student loan debt. Morris said at the time that she would not accept the “myth” that it is effectively impossible to eliminate student loan debt through bankruptcy.

The ruling that has stuck with her over the years, though, occurred before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage, when it was difficult for gay couples to file for bankruptcy together. The law would eventually change, but before then, Morris ruled in favor of one same-sex couple that sought bankruptcy protection.

The couple had married in Vermont, but the union was not recognized at the time in New York. Still, Morris held that because the couple had joint ownership of their assets and had acted together, they could file for bankruptcy together.

She issued her ruling from the bench, meaning that once it was over, there were more cases to be handled that day. But she took a minute for herself before she returned to the courtroom to hear her other cases.

“I had to take a break from the bench because I was very much aware of what I had done,” she said. “That this was an important decision, particularly for the people in the courts who are marginalized.”

BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES

When she’s not juggling her hefty caseload, Morris likes to spend time with her family, which includes two adult daughters and two grandchildren. Before the pandemic, she delighted in cooking and hosting dinner parties. She is an avid podcast listener, especially Australian ones. She gets book recommendations from her colleague, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain, and loves the 2010 version of the film "True Grit."

“Almost anything with Jeff Bridges, or the Coen brothers movies, I’ll watch,” she said.

But like many judges, her free time is limited and may become even more so soon. The expected onslaught of new bankruptcies as a result of the pandemic may be on its way, and Morris says the Southern District of New York bankruptcy team is ready for when it fully comes to fruition.

“We stay prepared,” she said.