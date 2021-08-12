Bertelsmann can pursue fraud claims against OnCourse Learning sellers

Pencils with the logo of German media group Bertelsmann CEO are seen at the annual news conference Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/

Companies Related documents Bertelsmann announced deal to buy OnCourse from CIP Capital in 2018

Bertelsmann later sued sellers for allegedly hiding company's tax liability

Aug 12 (Reuters) - German publishing group Bertelsmann Inc can continue with its suit alleging that the sellers of OnCourse Learning misrepresented the online education company’s financials to complete an up-to-$525 million deal with Bertelsmann, a Delaware judge ruled on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III in Wilmington said that seller and private equity firm CIP Capital could not dismiss the suit based on a contract provision that barred Bertelsmann from suing.

“While contractual limitations on liability are effective when used in measured doses, the Court cannot sit idly by at the pleading stage while a party alleged to have lied in a contract uses that same contract to detonate the counter-party’s contractual fraud claim,” Slights wrote.

Slights said that the question at the suit's heart was whether, by agreeing to a contract, the involved parties can “detonate all bona fide contractual fraud claims (discovered or undiscovered) with the stroke of their pens at the closing table.”

Slights compared the contract’s limitations to “too much dynamite.”

The quote is a reference to the film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" in which the protagonists Butch and Sundance use dynamite to try to enter a train car filled with cash.

When Butch uses too much dynamite and the train and its contents blow up, Sundance asks, “Think you used enough dynamite there, Butch?”

Representatives and attorneys for Bertelsmann, CIP Capital and OnCourse Learning did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Bertelsmann sued CIP Capital, its affiliates and the holding company for OnCourse Learning in 2019 after completing the acquisition of the online learning company for a base price of $525 million, according to the complaint. The case was later transferred to the Delaware Chancery Court from the state's Superior Court.

The German company accused CIP Capital of fraudulently inducing the deal’s completion by deliberately misrepresenting that OnCourse Learning had a tax liability as a result of a software error. Bertelsmann said its damages exceed $1 million, plus legal costs.

CIP and its affiliates have denied wrongdoing. OnCourse Learning’s sellers filed to dismiss the suit, arguing that the acquisition agreement signed by Bertelsmann affiliate Online HealthNow prohibited the buyers from suing CIP or the sellers over claims “arising out of or in connection” with the agreement.

The case is Online HealthNow, Inc. and Bertelsmann, Inc. v. CIP OCL Investments, LLC, et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0654.

For Online HealthNow and Bertelsmann: Andrew Zimmitti and Joshua Drian of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips; and Philip Trainer Jr of Ashby Geddes

For CIP Capital: Jeffrey Korn and Alex Cheney of Willkie Farr & Gallagher; and Rudy Koch of Richards, Layton & Finger

