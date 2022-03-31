Best Lawyers sues Washingtonian over magazine’s lawyer rankings

Law firms Duane Morris LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - In the world of lawyer rankings and referral directories, the word “best” means big business.

BL Rankings LLC, which does business as Best Lawyers, sued Washingtonian Media Inc on Wednesday in federal court in the District of Columbia, alleging that the magazine infringed BL trademarks when it published a directory and lawyer referral service entitled “Washington, D.C.’s Best Lawyers” in December 2020. The magazine, according to BL’s complaint, even offered featured lawyers the use of a “Best Lawyers” badge, despite allegedly knowing of BL’s trademark.

BL said in the complaint that Washingtonian’s lawyer directory seems to have spurred confusion among lawyers and law firms that placed ads with the magazine “under the mistaken belief" that they were advertising in a Best Lawyers publication, or that the Washingtonian directory was somehow related to Best Lawyers.

In a letter last July to the magazine, BL’s lawyers at Honigman cited an ad placed by the Washington-area law firm Feldesman + Tucker + Leifer + Fidell, which actually mentioned a Best Lawyers honor – selection as a “Best Law Firm” – rather than a Washingtonian honor in its ad. “We believe it is likely that the firm advertised with the Washingtonian believing that it was buying advertising space in our client’s publication,” BL said in its complaint. (I contacted the Feldesman law firm to ask about BL’s supposition but didn’t hear back.)

Washingtonian’s lawyer, Christiane Campbell of Duane Morris, didn’t respond to my email about the new lawsuit, but she told BL’s lawyers in a July 26 letter that their concern about confusion from the magazine’s use of the phrase “best lawyers” was “disingenuous." Nevertheless, in an email in February to BL’s lawyers, Campbell said the magazine “will not knowingly engage in any activity that will cause confusion” about BL’s “Best Lawyers” trademark.

That clearly wasn’t enough of a concession for BL. Its lawsuit seeks an injunction to bar the magazine from infringing its mark, disgorgement of any profits the magazine realized from its alleged infringement, plus punitive and compensatory damages and attorneys’ fees.

I should pause here to note that my employer, Thomson Reuters, has its own lawyer ranking, referral and directory product, Super Lawyers. Both Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers sell ads and other services in publications listing the lawyers they have selected to be honored. According to their websites, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers similarly rely on peer recommendations in their selection process and do not allow lawyers to pay to be included on their lists.

My fellow Reuters Legal columnist Jenna Greene wrote last year about the Federal Trade Commission’s warning to consumers about lawyers displaying fancy-looking seals and badges based on bogus legal “awards” they’ve paid to receive. ("I know, it's shocking," she wrote. "Lawyers shelling out money to boost their egos.")

The Best Lawyers lawsuit is the other side of the coin: The complaint makes clear that Best Lawyers believes the value of its trademarks derives from the exclusivity of its selection process.

To be sure, BL is in business to make money from those trademarks. (So is Super Lawyers!) The Washingtonian complaint asserts that Best Lawyers “has generated millions of dollars in revenue from the sale of products and services,” without specifying a time frame for those sales. (BL Rankings is a successor to Woodward/White Inc, which began publishing a Best Lawyers guide in 1982 and first registered “Best Lawyers” as a trademark in 2003.)

You can see some of Best Lawyers’ products at the website for a partnership between BL and U.S. News & World Report. Together, they publish an annual “Best Law Firms” directory. The “Best Law Firms” site details how firms on the list can capitalize on their selection with online advertising, online badges displaying the Best Lawyers and U.S. News logos and commemorative plaques law firms can hang in their offices.

Like I said, “best” seems to be good business for the people who do the picking.

As it happens, Best Lawyers and Washingtonian have tangled before over trademarks. In 2010, Washingtonian’s parent company sought to trademark “Washington’s Best Lawyers” for publications and directory services. BL predecessor Woodward/White opposed the application. Washingtonian, in turn, seems to have opposed Woodward/White’s 2011 application to trademark “Best Lawyers” for uses beyond referral services. The two reached what Washingtonian counsel Campbell described as an amicable settlement, though I was unable to ascertain its terms.

Just for fun, I checked how Honigman and Duane Morris, counsel to, respectively, BL Rankings and Washingtonian, stack up in the "Best Lawyer" and "Best Law Firm" league tables. Honigman had a slight edge in the "Best Lawyer" rankings, with 12 partners named as “Lawyers of the Year” in the 2021 directory, compared with nine Duane Morris lawyers with that honor.

Duane Morris, though, seems to outrank Honigman on the Best Law Firms charts. (Remember, BL Rankings partners with U.S. News on law firm rankings.) Duane Morris is nationally ranked in 19 practice areas in the Best Law Firms tables, compared with Honigman’s 17 national rankings.

Duane Morris also has a Tier 1 national ranking in intellectual property and trademark law, so it looks like Washingtonian can rest easy with its choice of counsel. Honigman has a Tier 3 national ranking in IP, but Best Law Firms doesn’t recognize the firm as a national leader in trademark law.

Make of that what you will.

