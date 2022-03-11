Biden admin. floats sweeping overhaul of wage law for federal contracts

The Department of Labor headquarters is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Proposal would increase minimum wages owed to construction workers

Rule would mark first update to prevailing wage law in 40 years

Labor department also wants to strengthen anti-retaliation protections

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday unveiled a proposal that could lead to wage increases for many workers on government-funded construction projects, as the Biden administration seeks to create jobs through billions of dollars of infrastructure spending.

The proposal from DOL's Wage and Hour Division (WHD) would require more frequent updates to the minimum wages for federal projects set under the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, which are based on local prevailing wages for construction work, and strengthen anti-retaliation protections for workers.

The rule would also change the way prevailing wages are calculated, basing them on wages paid to at least 30% of local workers. Under a 1983 regulation, wages are currently only considered "prevailing" when they are paid to more than half of workers in a given area.

DOL said the rule would cover 1.2 million workers and $187 billion in federal spending on construction each year.

WHD Administrator Jessica Looman in a statement tied the proposed changes to the Biden administration's broader investments in infrastructure projects.

"This comprehensive regulatory review is necessary to ensure employers on federally funded or assisted construction projects pay fair wages to the workers who build our roads, bridges, federal buildings and energy infrastructure," she said.

The publication of the proposal kicks off a 60-day public comment period.

Trade groups have long criticized the prevailing wage requirements under the Davis-Bacon Act, saying they are burdensome and discourage small businesses from seeking federal contracts.

Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the top Republican on the House of Representatives Committee on Education and Labor, said Friday's proposal would drastically increase the cost of federal projects, curbing job creation and slowing construction.

"Prevailing wage rates, determined by a completely unscientific wage survey process, are notoriously inaccurate, unfairly favor unions, and levy huge costs on American taxpayers," Foxx said in a statement.

