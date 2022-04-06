Biden pick Vidal confirmed for empowered patent and trademark chief role

Katherine Vidal, nominee to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, prepares to give her opening statement during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Former Winston & Strawn litigator Kathi Vidal received bipartisan support to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Likely to be closely scrutinized on patent-eligibility issues

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed former Winston & Strawn partner Kathi Vidal as director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in a voice vote Tuesday night.

She will lead the office at a time when the question of what can be patented is under close scrutiny, and is poised to wield more power than past PTO directors on patent policy.

Patent attorneys have called Vidal, who led Winston & Strawn's Silicon Valley office, "eminently qualified" for the role. In private practice she represented tech companies including Microsoft Corp, Tesla Inc, Intel Corp, Dell Corp and Spotify Technologies SA.

Her nomination by President Joe Biden received bipartisan support from the Senate Judiciary committee earlier this year.

Vidal will have more power over patent decisions than previous PTO heads, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that gave the director authority to review patent-eligibility rulings from the office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Previous PTO director Andrei Iancu was known for policies seen as favoring patent owners compared to Obama's PTO director Michelle Lee, and an internal policy during his tenure reduced the number of patents that the board invalidated.

Vidal will have to walk a fine line to balance the interests of those who broadly supported Iancu's PTAB policies, like major pharmaceutical companies, and those who broadly oppose them, like major tech companies.

Iancu, now a partner at Irell & Manella, said in a statement after Tuesday's vote that the office was in "excellent hands" with Vidal.

Vidal also joins the PTO amid heightened disagreement and confusion in the courts over when an invention can be patented, with a potential landmark Supreme Court case pending on the issue. She has argued both for and against patent eligibility in cases at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and said during a Senate hearing that there should be "more clarity" on the issue.

