Big law firms quicker to merge in 2023 so far, report shows

(Reuters) - There were at least as many large law firm mergers completed in the first quarter of 2023 than in all of 2022, according to data released Monday by legal consultancy Fairfax Associates.

So far this year 1,400-lawyer Holland & Knight merged with 257-lawyer Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis in March, and 1,050-lawyer Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe combined with 100-lawyer Buckley in February. Fairfax defines large mergers as those where both law firms have at least 100 lawyers each.

Smith, Gambrell & Russell, a 285-lawyer firm, also just completed a merger with 110-lawyer firm Freeborn & Peters. That deal was set to close March 1 during the first quarter, but the firms said in a Monday statement they completed the combination April 1.

In 2022, only two sets of large firms merged all year, in deals between Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin, and Taft Stettinius & Hollister and Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss.

At least one more merger of that size will be part of 2023's deal count, as Southeastern U.S. firms Maynard Cooper & Gale and Nexsen Pruet combined April 1 to create a firm called Maynard Nexsen.

Kristin Stark, a principal at Fairfax, said while the number of large mergers in a given quarter or year may be coincidental, the interest in large combinations among firms is "dramatically higher" than it was 10 or 20 years ago.

At the same time, getting to the finish line can be particularly challenging for two large firms due to factors including increasing client conflicts issues and deal terms made more complex as firms grow and develop more "institutional structure" in how they operate, Stark said.

Recent talks between other large law firms have fizzled. Shearman & Sterling and Hogan Lovells called off merger discussions last month, and talks between Womble Bond Dickinson and UK firm BDB Pitmans ended in February.

Fairfax tracked 17 total law firm mergers to take effect in Q1 2023, which is an increase from 14 in the same period in 2022, but in line with Q1 2021.

The firm said there were 46 completed mergers in 2022 as a whole, in an increase from 41 the prior year. Legal industry watchers had predicted an uptick in dealmaking in 2023.

