BioMarin sues former engineer for allegedly stealing trade secrets

(Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, in a lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court, has accused a former engineer who left the company for one of its main competitors in the gene-therapy industry of stealing more than 1,800 confidential files related to its manufacturing processes.

BioMarin asked the court on Wednesday to block Gerardo Caraballo, who joined Sangamo Therapeutics earlier this month, from possessing, sharing, or using its confidential information, and to turn over any money he made from misusing its trade secrets.

Caraballo was a senior engineer at BioMarin, which specializes in treatments for rare genetic diseases, and allegedly gave his resignation notice in October without indicating where he was going.

The complaint said an internal investigation uncovered that Caraballo had downloaded its files to a USB device a week and a half before resigning.

Caraballo could not immediately be reached for comment. Sangamo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

BioMarin attorney William Overend of Reed Smith said the company will "vigorously protect" its trade secrets, which are "valuable company assets."

BioMarin said the files include information about its automated data-validation process for manufacturing.

After the investigation, BioMarin said Caraballo admitted that he was leaving to take a similar job at Richmond, California-based Sangamo, according to the complaint.

Both companies make gene-therapy treatments for rare generic disorders, and both have been developing potential treatments for hemophilia.

BioMarin said the secrets would give Sangamo a "significant unfair advantage" for its own manufacturing processes and that Caraballo's alleged scheme posed a "grave threat" to its business.

The case is BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc v. Caraballo, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:21-cv-08922.

For BioMarin: William Overend, Jonah Mitchell, and Christopher Pulido of Reed Smith

