Biz Markie's widow sues rapper's manager over royalties, company control

An artist paints a portrait for late rapper Marcel Theo Hall, known by his stage name Biz Markie, next to his casket during the funeral service in Patchogue, New York, U.S., August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Widow says manager diverted royalties, merchandise proceeds

Says manager locked her from bank accounts, email, social media The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Rapper Biz Markie's widow is suing his former business manager in Washington, D.C., federal court over widespread alleged intellectual property violations, including claims the manager stole song royalties and sold unauthorized merchandise.

Tara Hall also accused Jennifer Izumi in the Wednesday lawsuit of taking control of Markie's licensing company Biz Markie Inc shortly before the rapper's death last year, and asked the court to award her the company, its income, and money damages.

Izumi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Attorneys for Hall also were not immediately available.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Biz Markie, whose given name was Marcel Hall, was a rapper, actor, DJ, and music producer best known for his 1989 hit song "Just A Friend." He married Tara Hall in 2018, and died last year from Type-2 diabetes complications.

According to the lawsuit, Izumi, who had the right to handle some financial matters on Markie's behalf, wrongly gave herself the majority of Markie's income and control of his company during the last years of his life. Hall said Izumi also took control of the company bank account and Markie's personal email and social media accounts while he was incapacitated, and blocked her from accessing them after he died.

Izumi also allegedly began selling Biz Markie merchandise including clothing, clocks, shoes, and other "collectibles" without his permission while he was in the hospital, and never paid Markie or Hall from the proceeds.

The lawsuit said Izumi is also redirecting royalties from his songs to her company instead of his estate, and accused her of trying to register a new federal "Biz Markie" trademark without Hall's consent.

The case is Hall v. Biz Markie Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-00806.

For Hall: Benjamin Horowitz of Venable LLP, Alan Clarke of Greenspoon Marder

For Izumi: n/a

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.