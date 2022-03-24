Biz Markie's widow sues rapper's manager over royalties, company control
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Law firms
- Related documents
- Widow says manager diverted royalties, merchandise proceeds
- Says manager locked her from bank accounts, email, social media
(Reuters) - Rapper Biz Markie's widow is suing his former business manager in Washington, D.C., federal court over widespread alleged intellectual property violations, including claims the manager stole song royalties and sold unauthorized merchandise.
Tara Hall also accused Jennifer Izumi in the Wednesday lawsuit of taking control of Markie's licensing company Biz Markie Inc shortly before the rapper's death last year, and asked the court to award her the company, its income, and money damages.
Izumi did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Attorneys for Hall also were not immediately available.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Biz Markie, whose given name was Marcel Hall, was a rapper, actor, DJ, and music producer best known for his 1989 hit song "Just A Friend." He married Tara Hall in 2018, and died last year from Type-2 diabetes complications.
According to the lawsuit, Izumi, who had the right to handle some financial matters on Markie's behalf, wrongly gave herself the majority of Markie's income and control of his company during the last years of his life. Hall said Izumi also took control of the company bank account and Markie's personal email and social media accounts while he was incapacitated, and blocked her from accessing them after he died.
Izumi also allegedly began selling Biz Markie merchandise including clothing, clocks, shoes, and other "collectibles" without his permission while he was in the hospital, and never paid Markie or Hall from the proceeds.
The lawsuit said Izumi is also redirecting royalties from his songs to her company instead of his estate, and accused her of trying to register a new federal "Biz Markie" trademark without Hall's consent.
The case is Hall v. Biz Markie Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:22-cv-00806.
For Hall: Benjamin Horowitz of Venable LLP, Alan Clarke of Greenspoon Marder
For Izumi: n/a
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.