Blackstone turns to Simpson Thacher team for another real estate deal

Summary Law firms Blackstone to buy American Campus Communities for nearly $13 billion

April 19 (Reuters) - Simpson Thacher & Bartlett said Tuesday it's working on its seventh take-private deal for long-term client Blackstone in the past 13 months, a $12.8 billion acquisition of student housing developer American Campus Communities (ACC).

ACC owns 166 properties in 71 university markets including Arizona State University and the University of Texas at Austin. Dentons said it is representing ACC in the transaction.

ACC said it will be taken private through Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc and Blackstone Property Partners.

New York-based Blackstone's legal team was led by Simpson Thacher New York M&A partners Brian Stadler and Matt Rogers, according to the law firm, along with real estate partners Erik Quarfordt and Danielle Jackson.

Both Stadler and Rogers have worked on a number of real estate-related transactions for Blackstone, according to their Simpson Thacher online bios. Stadler worked on the alternative asset manager's $26 billion Hilton Hotels acquisition and Rogers worked on its $18.7 billion acquisition of GLP's network of industrial warehouses, the bios said.

The ACC transaction is Simpson Thacher's third M&A deal for Blackstone since the start of 2022, according to data from Refinitiv.

Simpson Thacher is No.1 among law firms in announced global M&A deals by overall value in 2022 so far, with 62 deals totaling more than $211 billion.

Austin-based ACC's legal team was led by Dentons' Dallas-based corporate partners Toni Weinstein, Lane Folsom and Raleigh Johnston, along with Washington D.C.-based employment benefits lawyer Mike Maryn and New York-based capital markets partner Marshall Feiring, the firm said.

Weinstein advised ACC on the restructuring of its board in February.

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe

