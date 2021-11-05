Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Skip to main content

Boeing directors agree to $237.5 million settlement over MAX safety oversight

1 minute read
1/2

Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in an aerial photo at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

WASHINGTON/SEATTLE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) current and former company directors have reached a $237.5 million settlement with shareholders to settle a lawsuit over the safety oversight of the 737 MAX, settlement documents seen by Reuters show.

The proposed settlement agreement, which is being filed in Delaware Chancery Court late on Friday, will require the election of an additional board director with aviation safety oversight expertise and the creation of an ombudsperson program.

It also requires amending the company by-laws to require the separation of the CEO and board chair positions. The financial penalty is to be paid by insurers to Boeing, the documents show.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Eric M. Johnson Editing by Chris Reese

More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightSmall law firms face numerous challenges, but maintain a positive outlook, says new report
DiversityHow to create more diverse law schools in 2021
BankruptcyTrustee wants N.Y. lawyer jailed for not cooperating in firm bankruptcy
Industry InsightBig-city service, small-city costs: An innovative approach to building a midsize law firm