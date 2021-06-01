BofA to change how it handles California benefit fraud

A Bank of America building is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

State estimated it had paid over $10.4 billion in claims suspected to be fraudulent

(Reuters) - A judge has approved Bank of America NA's agreement with Californians who sued over access to their unemployment insurance, prohibiting the bank from freezing accounts based on automated fraud detection software.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco entered a preliminary injunction on Tuesday that prohibits the bank, which is the payment card vendor for the state's unemployment program, from freezing accounts based on automated red flags while the lawsuit is pending and requires it to investigate unauthorized transactions.

The order memorialized an agreement between the bank, represented by Goodwin Procter, and the plaintiffs, represented by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Altshuler Berzon. The lawsuit alleges the bank failed to adequately investigate complaints about fraudulent charges on cards used to collect unemployment and disability benefits, and instead simply froze the accounts.

Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin said on Tuesday that the bank's goal as the state program faced billions of dollars in fraud has always been "to ensure legitimate recipients could access their benefits."

"With this agreement, we are committing to additional measures to help those entitled to unemployment benefits receive those benefits as quickly as possible," he said.

The agreement requires the bank to investigate before denying credit in instances of suspected fraud and to set up a call center to handle complaints.

Michael Rubin of Altshuler Berzon said on Tuesday that the ruling will restore access to benefits for tens of thousands of Californians.

With the order in place, he said the plaintiffs will now receive evidence and litigate claims against the bank for issuing cards that were highly susceptible to fraud in the first place.

"We suspect the reason some of these cards were hacked or cracked because the bank used security that may have been current in 1980 or 1990," Rubin said, referring to cards that have magnetic stripes but not the chip technology now common among payment cards.

The plaintiffs sued in January, claiming the bank had violated the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and California's Unfair Competition Law by failing to properly investigate unauthorized charges.

California estimated earlier this year that it had paid more than $111 billion in unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic, with more than $10.4 billion in claims suspected to be fraudulent.

The case is Yick v. Bank of America NA, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 21-cv-00376.

For Bank of America: Laura Stoll and David Callaway of Goodwin Procter

For the proposed class: Brian Danitz of Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy; and Michael Rubin of Altshuler Berzon

