Boies promises ‘extra-extraordinary’ bonuses to associates

(Reuters) - Boies Schiller Flexner has promised associates that top-billers will be eligible for “extra-extraordinary” year-end bonuses, an internal memo shows – but the litigation firm hasn’t specified how big those bonuses will be.

With Big Law engaged in a bonus-fueled battle for associate talent, Boies Schiller has faced particular challenges. The number of associates at the firm has dropped nearly 25% from October to 58 as of Tuesday, according to data from its website. Promotions account for a small portion of that change: Four associates joined the firm's slimmed-down partnership and two were named counsel.

It's not the first time Boies Schiller has announced bonuses as associate head count dwindled. The firm said in December it would give incoming associates a welcome bonus of $20,000, but by the following month several lawyers who were expected to start their associate careers at Boies Schiller had taken jobs elsewhere.

The firm's managing partners said in a May 20 internal memo reviewed by Reuters that "associates on the market compensation system are eligible for extraordinary year-end bonuses (on top of other year-end bonuses) if they pass the 2,350-hour threshold."

Those who pass a 2,600-hour threshold will be eligible for an "additional extra-extraordinary bonus," the memo said. Pre-approved pro bono work and other pre-approved non-billable hours count toward bonuses.

Boies Schiller changed its bonus structure in 2020, giving associates the option to receive market-rate bonuses or individualized bonuses based on its traditional formula, which in 2020 resulted in bonuses as high as $450,000.

A representative for the firm said in a statement on Tuesday that the May 20 memo was meant to clarify the new system for associates.

"We wanted to make sure our associates understand that even under the new system, there is still an opportunity to earn extraordinary bonuses if they meet certain thresholds," the statement said.

The new bonus system was one of many changes at Boies Schiller last year. The coronavirus pandemic shuttered courts, pausing litigation and prompting it to seek $10 million in federal aid. The firm has lost dozens of partners, including former co-managing partner Nicholas Gravante, who joined Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.

It now has 168 lawyers total, down from more than 300 in 2019.

Firm chairman David Boies has attributed the attrition to a leadership transition. He tapped Gravante and Natasha Harrison as his likely successors in 2019. London-based Harrison is now Boies Schiller's deputy chair.

Across Big Law, 2021 has upped the bonus ante. Courts reopening and record-high levels of deal work coupled with associates being burnt out from the coronavirus has created a hot job market for junior lawyers.

To retain and attract associates, dozens of Big Law firms – including Boies Schiller – are offering special bonuses separate from year-end payouts. Some firms, including Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, are also offering extra vacation time.

Boies Schiller's managing partners noted in their memo that they "are not suggesting that all associates must, or even should, work these kinds of hours" needed to meet the bonus thresholds.

"One of the key features of formula compensation was always that it allowed lawyers to find a pace that worked for them and their families," the memo said. "Including these bonuses in the market compensation system allows us to maintain that aspect of our culture while continuing to show our appreciation for those who put in extraordinary hours."

