Boston Scientific wins $20 mln from rival on spinal-stimulation patent claims

A gavel and a block is pictured on the judge's bench in this illustration picture taken in the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Parties involved in nationwide legal fight over pain-relief tech

Nevro says it plans to appeal

(Reuters) - A jury has awarded medical-device maker Boston Scientific $20 million in Delaware federal court on its claims that rival Nevro's spinal-cord stimulation medical devices infringe its patents.

The jury said on Monday that Nevro's Senza systems infringe two Boston Scientific patents related to its Precision system for using electrical pulses in the spine to treat chronic pain.

The case is part of an ongoing patent war between the companies over spinal-cord stimulation technology. Boston Scientific launched its Precision system in 2004, and has said that its technology forms "the foundation of every SCS system on the market, including Nevro's Senza Systems."

Redwood City, California-based Nevro launched Senza in the U.S. in 2015.

The company's general counsel Kashif Rashid said in a Monday press release that the company disagreed with the verdict and plans to appeal.

Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific spokesperson Kate Haranis said in an email Tuesday that the company was "gratified" by the verdict and that it was the "first step in holding Nevro accountable for the use of Boston Scientific intellectual property."

The jury on Monday rejected Nevro's arguments that the four Boston Scientific patents at issue in the trial were invalid and also found that Nevro infringed one of the patents willfully.

The verdict stems from a lawsuit Boston Scientific filed against Nevro in Delaware in 2016. In the most recent version of its complaint, it had alleged that Nevro's systems infringe eight patents, and that Nevro has hired away dozens of former Boston Scientific employees since its "earliest days as a company" to steal its trade secrets. Another trial on the trade secrets and other patent infringement claims has yet to be scheduled.

According to filings with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, Boston Scientific made over $760 million from neuromodulation products including the Precision line last fiscal year, and Nevro made over $360 million from its products.

The companies agreed late last year to end a related patent case Nevro brought in San Francisco federal court.

Nevro has also sued Boston Scientific separately in Delaware in February for patent infringement, alleging it "has desperately tried to mimic every step of Nevro's innovations" in spinal-cord stimulation therapy. Boston Scientific has asked the court to dismiss those claims, arguing the patents relate to patent-ineligible natural phenomena.

Michael Kahn of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Matthew Wolf of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, and Michael Farnan of Farnan LLP represented Boston Scientific.

Jim Badke of Sidley Austin represented Nevro.

U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly presided over the trial.

The case is Boston Scientific Corp v. Nevro Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:16-cv-01163.

