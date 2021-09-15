Boy Scouts abuse settlements are still too low, victims groups say

A member of Boy Scouts of America wearing a protective mask salutes at a ceremony for Veterans in the Staten Island borough of New York, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - As the Boy Scouts of America continues to strike deals to increase compensation for men who have filed sex abuse claims against the youth organization, representatives for several thousand of them say the offers are still vastly inadequate.

The Boy Scouts, which filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 to resolve widespread accusations of sex abuse by troop leaders, submitted a new reorganization plan early Wednesday morning. The plan incorporates new settlements with one of the organization's primary insurers, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which was previously a charter organization that funded Scouting units and activities. The deals have the support of the “vast majority” of abuse claimants, according to the Boy Scouts.

The settlements must be approved by Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein, who oversees the organization’s Chapter 11 case in Delaware. The Boy Scouts, represented by White & Case, is aiming for court approval of the plan by the end of the year.

Under the new Boy Scouts plan, claimants could receive as little as $3,5000 for abuse that did not involve physical contact to a maximum of $2.7 million for the most severe cases, according to court papers. The amount the claimants receive will also depend in part on where in the U.S. the abuse occurred, among other criteria.

Evan Smola, a partner at Hurley McKenna & Mertz, which represents 4,000 victims, said the current estimates of survivor payouts pales in comparison to those of other recent sex abuse cases, including the University of Southern California and Michigan State University, which provided payouts well into six-figure amounts, and sometimes over $1 million, per survivor.

“This is, we consider, a revictimization of our clients,” Smola said.

Together with a prior deal by which the national organization and 250 local councils agreed to pay $850 million to settle abuse claims, the total amount available to pay survivors is now approximately $1.887 billion. The settlements, which include $787 million from Hartford and $250 million from the Mormon church, are supported by the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice, which is comprised of 27 law firms that represent around 65,000 sex abuse claimants.

But with 82,500 claims filed, other groups representing survivors say the insurers, local councils and charter organizations need to pony up much more, especially since it's not clear yet how much the Boy Scouts' other major insurer, Century Indemnity Co, will contribute.

“This is historic in that it is the worst settlement of child sex abuse cases in the history of child sex abuse litigation,” Jason Amala of Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala, which represents more than 1,000 Boy Scouts abuse survivors, said in an interview.

Amala said the organization has significant assets available that could be put towards compensating survivors.

The Boy Scouts said in a statement on Wednesday that the settlements are a “critical step” toward a global resolution of the sex abuse claims and that it is continuing negotiations with all involved parties.

The tort claimants’ committee, the official group representing survivors in the bankruptcy case, also opposes the new settlements. The group, represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, accused the Boy Scouts of compromising too much in exchange for a quick exit from bankruptcy.

The new bankruptcy plan materials include a breakdown of how much each local council is estimated to contribute. The Orange County local council has so far offered the largest contribution of $13 million.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Michael Andolina, Matthew Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For Hartford: James Ruggeri and Joshua Weinberg of Shipman & Goodwin; Philip Anker, Danielle Spinelli and Joel Millar of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Erin Fay and Gregory Flasser of Bayard

For the tort committee: James Stang, Iain Nasatir, John Morris, James O'Neill and John Lucas of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

For the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice: David Molton, Sunni Beville and Eric Goodman of Brown Rudnick; Lawrence Robbins, Ariel Lavinbuk, William Trunk and Joshua Bolian of Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck & Untereiner; and Rachel Mersky of Monzack Mersky and Browder

