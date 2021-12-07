Boy Scouts bankruptcy judge ousts mediator, questioning 'impartiality'

The Boy Scouts of America signage is pictured at its headquarters in Irving, Texas, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge has removed one of the mediators tasked with overseeing confidential settlement talks between the Boy Scouts of America and groups of sex abuse survivors who say they were abused as children by troop leaders, saying his ability to remain impartial had come into question.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware told lawyers for the Boy Scouts, its insurers and groups of survivors during a hearing on Tuesday that she was removing Kevin Carey – who served as a judge on the Delaware bankruptcy bench with Silverstein until 2019 – from his role as a mediator in the youth organization's Chapter 11 case.

Carey has been a partner at Hogan Lovells since 2019. Chris Donoho, the global head of the firm's restructuring practice, said in a statement on Tuesday that he is unaware of any concerns raised about Carey's work as a mediator in the case.

"While we are disappointed that Judge Silverstein decided to remove Judge Carey from the case without seeking input from the parties, we respect her decision," Donoho said.

The Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 to resolve decades worth of sex abuse allegations by former Scouts. The youth organization is now working to drum up more support for a proposed reorganization plan and underlying settlement that aims to resolve more than 80,000 sex abuse claims.

While one group representing survivors is on board with the deal, others remain staunchly opposed. The youth organization is continuing mediation in the hope of securing more money from insurers and other parties for the settlement and more support for the plan from survivors that are still opposed.

Silverstein said on Tuesday that she began questioning Carey’s impartiality when she learned that the Boy Scouts had selected him to fill a role reviewing certain disputes raised by abuse claimants as part of the plan, which she said would give him a stake in the outcome of the settlement talks. The judge said she would not approve him for that position, that she was removing him from the mediation and that mediation could continue with one remaining mediator, Timothy Gallagher of The Gallagher Law Group.

“I recognize this is happening at a sensitive time in this mediation, when I’m being told that progress is being made, but having given this some significant and considered thought I see no alternative,” Silverstein said.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Michael Andolina, Matthew Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

