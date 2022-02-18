Boy Scouts bankruptcy judge pushes abuse settlement hearing following revisions

The Cushman Watt Scout Center, headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America for the Los Angeles Area Council, is pictured in Los Angeles, California October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - The final hearing on the Boy Scouts of America’s proposed reorganization plan and underlying sex abuse settlement has been pushed back to allow survivors who may want to change their votes on the pact more time to understand recently revised terms of the deal.

On Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, who is overseeing the youth organization's bankruptcy and will ultimately decide whether to approve the abuse deal, pushed the start of the hearing, which had already been postponed, to March 14. David Buchbinder, an attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, along with other lawyers, told Silverstein that the recent changes were significant and would likely be confusing to some survivors.

The Boy Scouts announced an amended deal on Feb. 10 that brought in key support for the settlement from the official committee representing survivors in the youth organization’s bankruptcy. Survivors have long been split on the deal, but with the committee now on board, the organization is reaching out to survivors who opposed the settlement in an attempt to persuade them to change their votes.

The Irving, Texas-based youth group filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 to resolve decades of sex abuse allegations.

The settlement still includes a $2.7 billion trust to compensate men who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders. But it also provides for an “independent review” option for survivors who say they were subject to especially severe abuse, allowing for a more in-depth evaluation of their claims than the originally envisioned plan. That option comes with a fee of up to $20,000.

The revised terms also provide for, among other changes, enhanced child-protection measures.

Buchbinder said during Friday’s hearing that the amended deal took him several hours to read and process. If attorneys have trouble understanding the settlement's "substantial" changes, he said, survivors will as well.

A Boy Scouts representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representing the official committee, Richard Pachulski said the "independent review" fee is necessary because the process will be “like a trial,” and the Boy Scouts and committee didn’t want to place extra costs on the trust.

More than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts. The plan is currently supported by 73.57% of the survivors who voted, just shy of the 75% it was aiming for. Survivors who want to change their votes have until March 7 to do so.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

