Boy Scouts defend sex abuse deal, deny undue influence

The Boy Scouts of America signage is pictured at its headquarters in Irving, Texas, REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Summary

Summary Law firms Insurer says local councils were too close to executive board

Scouts attorney calls insurer's claim "innuendo" The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Boy Scouts of America on Monday made its final case for preliminary approval of a deal to resolve sex abuse claims, urging the judge overseeing its Chapter 11 case to reject insurers’ efforts to thwart the settlement.

During a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, Boy Scouts attorney Jessica Lauria of White & Case argued that the $850 million settlement, was the organization’s best chance of distributing compensation to survivors and keeping the organization’s mission intact.

The deal is supported by groups representing 70,000 sex abuse claimants and 250 local councils. The organization has apologized and said it is committed to fulfilling its "social and moral responsibility to equitably compensate survivors."

It said when it filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 that it knew "nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered" and believed the bankruptcy process was the best way to address the claims.

If the judge approves the deal, the Boy Scouts will be able to move forward with a proposed reorganization plan that would allow it to exit bankruptcy by the end of the year.

The accord is opposed by insurers and many chartered organizations that fund local Scouting units and events.

Daniel Shamah of O’Melveny & Myers, representing insurer Century Indemnity Co, argued on Monday that the deal should, but does not, meet certain legal standards of fairness because of potential conflicts involving the local councils that signed the deal.

Shamah said some of the local councils facing abuse-related claims had too much influence in negotiating the settlement. The Boy Scouts board that negotiated the deals included members elected by local councils or who had ties to local councils, he said.

Lauria called Shamah’s arguments “innuendo” and his suggestion that the local councils had an unfair advantage in negotiations “absolutely false.”

Michael Rosenthal of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, representing AIG Inc insurer affiliates, took issue during the hearing with a provision of the agreement that effectively requires any future settlement with chartered organizations to be approved by all parties to the existing deal. Chartered organizations are not part of the current agreement.

“Basically, the most unreasonable person can hold up a deal,” Rosenthal said.

He also argued that the Boy Scouts’ board didn't properly consider the settlement, noting that it didn’t issue a board resolution accepting the deal.

Lauria countered that the national executive board and a bankruptcy task force spent extensive time negotiating the deal.

The settlement is also opposed by Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, which argued that the Boy Scouts cannot back out of a deal it struck with the insurer earlier this year but abandoned when the abuse claimants said they would not support it.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Michael Andolina, Matthew Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For Hartford Financial Services Group: James Ruggeri and Joshua Weinberg of Shipman & Goodwin; Philip Anker, Danielle Spinelli and Joel Millar of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Erin Fay and Gregory Flasser of Bayard

For Century Indemnity: Tancred Schiavoni, Daniel Shamah and Gary Svirsky of O'Melveny & Myers; and Stamatios Stamoulis of Stamoulis & Weinblatt

For AIG: Michael Rosenthal, James Hallowell, Keith Martorana and Matthew Bouslog of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; Susan Gummow of Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff; and Deirdre Richards of Fineman Krekstein & Harris

Read more:

Boy Scouts and insurers clash as preliminary case for sex abuse deal gets underway

Boy Scouts insurers secure more time to build settlement opposition

Boy Scouts reach $850 million settlement with sex abuse victims

Reporting by Maria Chutchian