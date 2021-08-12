Boy Scouts and insurers clash as preliminary case for sex abuse deal gets underway

The statue of a scout stands in the entrance to Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp/File Photo

Deal is key step in exiting bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Boy Scouts of America insurers on Thursday questioned a financial adviser to the youth organization about how an $850 million proposed settlement to resolve about 82,000 sex abuse claims was reached, in a bid during the first day of a bankruptcy court hearing to block the deal.

The insurers’ questions came during the virtual hearing over whether Boy Scouts can move ahead with the accord on a preliminary basis, a key step in the Boy Scouts' path toward a bankruptcy exit. Insurers Century Indemnity Co and Hartford Financial Services Group have urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, to reject the deal, saying that representatives of the abuse claimants had too much say in the terms of the settlement.

Of the 82,000 sex abuse claims that the Boys Scouts, represented by White & Case, faces in bankruptcy, representatives of about 70,000 claimants have agreed to the deal.

Insurers say they were left out of critical settlement negotiations and have accused the Boy Scouts of letting the abuse claimant representatives drive the talks. The insurers contend that the organization can’t prove that it exercised its best business judgment in negotiating the deal, which is a key finding the judge must make to approve the settlement.

On Thursday, Century attorney Tancred Schiavoni of O’Melveny & Myers asked the Boy Scouts’ first witness, Brian Whittman of Alvarez & Marsal, who exactly wrote terms of the deal that allow claimant groups to block potential agreements with other parties. Whittman said the Boy Scouts’ lawyers drafted the terms with significant input from groups representing the abuse claimants.

The Boy Scouts still has three more witnesses to present.

The insurers’ lawyers also argued that they need more documents, including board minutes, detailing how the Boy Scouts and the abuse claimant representatives reached the deal.

“I do think we’re entitled to know how the sausage was made,” Hartford attorney James Ruggeri of Shipman & Goodwin said during Thursday’s hearing. “We have to be.”

Insurers have long questioned the legitimacy of some of the claims that were filed. In recent court filings, Hartford argued that one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers working with claimants had admitted that “dozens” of claims were “digitally signed” with his name without his knowledge or permission.

Hartford suggested in a letter to the judge that she reconsider the weight each claimant’s vote has in light of the revelation, but the judge did not address the matter during Thursday’s hearing.

The $850 million settlement is also supported by 250 local councils.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Michael Andolina, Matthew Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For Hartford: James Ruggeri, Joshua Weinberg and Michele Backus Konigsberg of Shipman & Goodwin; Philip Anker, Danielle Spinelli and Joel Millar of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Erin Fay and Gregory Flasser of Bayard

For Century: Tancred Schiavoni and Gary Svirsky of O'Melveny & Myers and Stamatios Stamoulis of Stamoulis & Weinblatt

