Boy Scouts insurers secure more time to build settlement opposition

(Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America's insurers will have more time to build their opposition to the youth organization’s proposed settlement with tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children by group leaders.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware said during a virtual hearing on Wednesday that she will push back a preliminary July 20 court hearing on the deal to July 29, giving insurers that could be on the hook for claims coverage more time to prepare their case against the deal. The delay, though only a little more than a week, could cause the Boy Scouts to push back their eventual exit from bankruptcy, which the organization had previously hoped to do by the end of the summer.

The organization, represented by White & Case, filed for Chapter 11 protection in February 2020 in an attempt to resolve nearly 300 sex abuse lawsuits. Last week, the Boy Scouts reached a deal with representatives of approximately 60,000 sex abuse claimants.

Insurers, represented by lawyers at O’Melveny & Myers, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr and Gibson Dunn, say the settlement validates, and requires insurance coverage for tens of thousands of claims without proper vetting. They have repeatedly accused the Boy Scouts’ lawyers of leaving them out of critical mediation sessions that led to the deal with survivor groups. The Boy Scouts’ attorneys have denied that allegation.

Under the deal, the national organization and more than 250 local councils will contribute a combined $850 million to a settlement trust that will distribute compensation to abuse claimants. The claimants will also be entitled to the Boy Scouts’ rights to insurance policies. About 82,000 sex abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts through the bankruptcy.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Tancred Schiavoni of O’Melveny, representing Century Indemnity Company, reiterated his prior concern that the sex abuse claims are not being properly evaluated. Claimants who don’t have legitimate claims, he said, could still stand to collect $3,500 each under the settlement.

A lawyer for “several thousand” claimants, Irwin Zalkin of The Zalkin Law Firm, said during the hearing his clients still have issues with the settlement proposal and have not signed on to it yet. One of his issues concerns future claims, which he said only applies to claimants who are under 18 now or who experience recovered memories of abuse, which are not recognized by all states.

Lawyers for the Boy Scouts and survivor groups that signed the deal told the judge that a speedy exit from bankruptcy is crucial as the organization’s funds continue to dwindle. The Boy Scouts expect to spend up to $150 million in legal fees over the course of the Chapter 11 case, according to court papers.

Certain chartered organizations, including churches, that run local Boy Scouts units have also challenged the settlement. The deal subordinates their indirect abuse claims, which typically seek indemnity for liabilities stemming from direct claims that would have otherwise been filed against the national organization, below those of the direct sex abuse claims.

Mediation with insurers and other opponents of the deal is ongoing, according to Boy Scouts lawyer Matt Linder of White & Case.

Though Silverstein did not say whether she would ultimately approve the settlement, she indicated that she was pleased with non-monetary provisions, including the creation of a "child protection committee," that are designed to ensure safety for Scouts moving forward.

“I find that very appropriate,” she said.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

