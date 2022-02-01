Boy Scouts lawyer touts ‘significant progress’ towards sex-abuse settlement

The statue of a scout stands in the entrance to Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, February 5, 2013.REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Summary

Summary Law firms Efforts to obtain more survivor support continue

Updates on mediation could come later this week The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America is making strides to garner more support among sex abuse survivors for a proposed multi-billion dollar settlement that aims to resolve accusations of childhood sex abuse spanning decades, a lawyer for the youth organization said on Tuesday.

Jessica Lauria of White & Case made the announcement during a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, a few weeks before the judge is set to consider whether she will approve the proposal, which currently includes a $2.7 billion trust to compensate survivors who have filed abuse claims in BSA’s bankruptcy.

“Significant progress has been made in an effort to close the gap on the open issues,” Lauria said during the hearing. Additional updates may come later this week, she added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lauria said the progress has come out of “nearly constant mediation sessions” among BSA, local councils, organizations that chartered local Scouting units and activities, and multiple groups representing abuse survivors.

The proposed deal has divided survivors, with many supporting the deal and others arguing that the money is not nearly enough to adequately compensate more than 82,000 claimants. Though 73.57% of claimants who voted were in support of the plan, that result fell short of the 75% threshold the organization had been seeking.

A multi-day hearing on the plan is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22 before Silverstein.

Certain Catholic churches that served as charter organizations for Scouting units have raised issues with the plan, saying it compromises those organizations' rights under their own insurance policies and fails to explain the full extent of legal protections insurers would receive under the deal. A group representing some of the Catholic churches has called on BSA’s insurers to provide more information on that matter before the upcoming hearing.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Mike Andolina, Matt Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For the Catholic church group: Jeremy Ryan and Aaron Stulman of Potter Anderson & Corroon, and Everett Cygal, David Spector, J. Mark Fisher, Neil Lloyd, Dan Schufreider and Jin Yan of Schiff Hardin

Read more:

Latest vote tally for Boy Scouts' $2.7 bln abuse settlement falls short of goal

Boy Scouts secure $800 million from Chubb insurer for sex abuse settlements

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.