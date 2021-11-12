Boy Scouts scramble for damage control after 'inflammatory' email to survivors

The Cushman Watt Scout Center, headquarters of the Boy Scouts of America for the Los Angeles Area Council, is pictured in Los Angeles, California October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Boy Scouts fear bankruptcy plan votes will be tainted

(Reuters) - Lawyers for the Boy Scouts of America are scrambling to mitigate potential damage they say was caused by an “inflammatory” email sent to thousands of men who say they were sexually abused by troop leaders ahead of a key deadline in the youth organization’s bankruptcy.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Delaware said during a virtual hearing on Friday that she thinks the email distributed by lawyers for the official committee representing survivors in the bankruptcy may constitute "a breach of professional ethics."

The email, authored by plaintiffs’ lawyer Tim Kosnoff, urged survivors to vote against the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) reorganization plan, which rests on a proposed settlement of more than 80,000 sex abuse claims. It also included what BSA described as attacks on other lawyers in the case and inaccurate statements about the plan.

BSA's lawyers said the email could have “disastrous effects” by confusing survivors and tainting their votes on the plan, which are due Dec. 14. The organization needs the votes to settle the claims and exit bankruptcy.

They told Silverstein they are working to remedy the situation by following up with survivors who received the email.

BSA, which filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 to resolve the sex abuse lawsuits, has proposed a deal to compensate survivors, with $1.887 billion in funding currently available.

The Nov. 6 email was sent to more than 12,000 of Kosnoff’s own clients and around 7,500 other survivors who are not his clients. Committee lawyers said on Friday that the group does not necessarily endorse all of the email's statements even though it also opposes the plan and sent the message from its own account.

Silverstein, on Friday, was skeptical.

“That’s sort of like the people who say, ‘Oh I didn’t view the whole tweet to see what it says, I just retweeted it,’” she said.

Committee lawyers say that while they did intend to send the email to Kosnoff’s clients, they did not mean to send it to the others. Boy Scouts’ attorneys called the email an “intentional and illegal effort to solicit votes to reject” the plan.

An attorney for the committee, Debra Grassgreen of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, on Friday agreed that the email was “inflammatory” but not defamatory.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Michael Andolina, Matthew Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For the tort committee: James Stang, Debra Grassgreen, Iain Nasatir, John Morris, James O'Neill and John Lucas of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

