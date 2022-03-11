Boy Scouts secure more survivor support ahead of final battle over sex abuse deal

The statue of a scout stands in the entrance to Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

(Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America will start to make its final case on Monday for approval of its proposed $2.7 billion settlement of tens of thousands of sex abuse claims, which it hopes will bring an end to its two-year bankruptcy.

The youth organization likely has a better chance of securing a bankruptcy judge's sign-off following its announcement Thursday that it now has support from nearly 85.72% of sex-abuse survivors who voted on the deal, up from 73.57% earlier this year. The additional votes in favor of the deal are a significant win for the Boy Scouts, which had been aiming for approval from 75% of survivors.

A hearing that is expected to last two weeks will kick off Monday before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Delaware, who will consider the Boy Scout's proposed reorganization plan and the underlying abuse settlement.

Under the deal, the group would set up a $2.7 billion trust to compensate survivors who have filed claims. Boy Scouts says it is the largest sex abuse settlement ever, but those who oppose the deal say the average payout per survivor is far lower than in other cases.

“We are enormously grateful to the survivor community whose bravery, patience, and support has been instrumental in the formation of this plan," Boy Scouts National Chair Dan Ownby said in a statement on Friday.

The Irving, Texas-based organization filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 to address hundreds of lawsuits from men alleging they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders. Since then, more than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed in the bankruptcy.

In February, Boy Scouts obtained the crucial support of the official committee representing survivors in the case. Since then, Boy Scouts has been working to convince some survivors to change their “no” votes to “yes” votes.

The plan still faces opposition from a group of insurers who question whether all of the claims are legitimate. That group, which includes AIG and Columbia Casualty Company, argues that mass advertising campaigns run by plaintiffs' lawyers to encourage survivors to file claims may have brought in false claims as well.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, has also objected to the plan, taking issue with a new provision that would give claimants with especially severe claims an opportunity to seek higher payouts but which could cost them up to $20,000 in fees to pursue.

The U.S. Trustee has also opposed the plan’s legal shields, known as nondebtor releases, for officials and entities connected to Boy Scouts, including insurers and local councils. Anyone who personally committed or was alleged to have committed abuse is not protected.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Mike Andolina, Matt Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For the objecting insurers: Michael Rosenthal, James Hallowell, Keith Martorana and Matthew Bouslog of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For the U.S. Trustee: David Buchbinder and Hannah McCollum

