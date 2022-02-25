Boy Scouts sex abuse deal draws more opposition from bankruptcy watchdog

An Eagle Scout patch is pictured in Orlando, Florida in this May 30, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/David Manning

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog, the U.S. Trustee, on Friday expanded its list of complaints about the Boy Scouts of America’s proposed sex abuse settlement, challenging a new provision of the deal that it says could be costly for abuse claimants.

U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara’s latest objection to the deal comes a few weeks before the youth organization is scheduled to make its case for bankruptcy court approval of its reorganization plan and the underlying sex abuse settlement, which includes a $2.7 billion trust to compensate abuse claimants. Vara had already filed an objection in early February, challenging the plan’s legal protections for Boy Scouts’ insurers and local councils, among others.

Since then, the Boy Scouts, which filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 to resolve decades of allegations from men who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders, has lined up critical support for the settlement from the official committee representing abuse survivors in the bankruptcy.

In exchange for that support, the organization added new child-protection measures as well as what it calls an independent review process that aims to give abuse survivors with especially severe claims an opportunity to seek higher payouts.

Vara said that option, which could cost the claimant up to $20,000 to pursue, is “illusory.” He also accused the organization of failing to explain how it calculated the fee, which he deemed "excessive and burdensome."

The U.S. Trustee argued that the independent review option, which would be overseen by a neutral third party, could create a situation in which an abuse claimant pays the fee, obtains a higher claim amount through the process, but sees that higher amount ultimately overturned by the settlement trustee.

Representatives for the Boy Scouts and the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for the committee previously stated that a portion of the independent review fee could potentially be waived.

More than 82,000 abuse claims have been filed against the Boy Scouts, which has apologized and said it is committed to equitably compensating survivors. The plan is currently supported by 73.57% of the survivors who voted, just shy of the 75% it was aiming for. The Boy Scouts are hoping to convince some who voted against the plan to change their votes by March 7.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein is scheduled to hold a hearing on the plan on March 14.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Mike Andolina, Matt Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For the U.S. Trustee: David Buchbinder and Hannah McCollum

