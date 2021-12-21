Boy Scouts sex abuse settlement hearing pushed to February

Members of Boy Scout Troop 358 participate in a virtual parade on Inauguration Day, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. in this still image from video January 20, 2021. Biden Inaugural Committee/Handout via REUTERS

Summary

Summary Law firms Judge says plan changes, new legal issues support delay

Deadline for abuse survivors to submit plan votes will remain The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The judge overseeing the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy on Tuesday pushed back the start of a hearing on its proposed reorganization plan and an underlying settlement of sex abuse claims to February despite objections from the youth organization’s lawyers.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, agreed with certain insurers and the U.S. Department of Justice’s bankruptcy watchdog who argued that recent changes to the deal made it necessary to give abuse survivors more time to consider the settlement, which is worth around $2.7 billion.

The changes include more money from organizations that supported Scouting activities in exchange for legal protections against abuse claims.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jessica Lauria of White & Case, representing the Boy Scouts, said the youth organization needed to keep in place the existing Jan. 24 start date because her client is running low on cash. The judge said that although she was “sensitive” to the Boy Scouts’ financial strain, it was appropriate to push the hearing back to Feb. 22.

The judge also noted that, in addition to the plan changes, more time was necessary because lawyers may have to contend with a recent decision in the Purdue Pharma LP bankruptcy that overturned legal protections for related, but non-bankrupt individuals and entities involved in the case.

The deadline for survivors to submit their votes on the plan is still Dec. 28.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Michael Andolina, Matthew Linder and Laura Baccash of White & Case; and Derek Abbott and Andrew Remming of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

Read more:

Boy Scouts secure $800 million from Chubb insurer for sex abuse settlements

Boy Scouts bankruptcy judge ousts mediator, questioning 'impartiality'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.